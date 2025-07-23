Three further transfer targets Liverpool are considering following their breakthrough with Hugo Ekitike.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are on the cusp of signing their latest summer transfer target, with the latest reports claiming they have agreed a deal for Hugo Ekitike.

The Reds have been prioritising the addition of a new centre-forward and Ekitike has reportedly flown over to the UK to undergo a medical. Should all go to plan, he will join his new teammates out in Asia for their pre-season tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a reported £79 million fee (£69m guaranteed and £10m in add-ons) agreed with Eintracht Frankfurt, Liverpool’s summer spending will rise to beyond the £250 million mark.

Despite being pretty free-spending so far this window, Liverpool still have business to do beyond these new recruits. But who could they still be looking to sign even after the pending arrival of Ekitike?

Who could Liverpool sign next?

Liverpool’s focus has been on bringing in a new striker but another pressing issue is signing a centre-back. With Ibrahima Konate’s situation up in the air, the Reds risk being with just two senior central defenders if they sell the Frenchman this window.

The Telegraph reported earlier this week that while Marc Guehi is the subject of attention from Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool ‘remain the favourites’ to sign the England international if Crystal Palace decide to sell up this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Guehi’s contract expiring next summer, outlets are tipping the Eagles to bite the bullet and green light a sale. They have also reportedly dropped their asking price down to £50 million, which Liverpool may even be able to negotiate further.

Long-standing target Rodrygo is back in the loop as well, with an exit from Real Madrid looking likely. Florian Plettenberg has reported that the Reds are ‘closely monitoring’ the Brazilian in case Luis Diaz departs.

However, Rodrygo will not come cheap. Plettenberg reports that his wage package would be ‘expensive’ and Spanish outlet AS has mentioned a potential €90 million (£78m) transfer fee. Spurs, who are also interested, are reportedly looking to knock that figure down.

Liverpool’s current financial status

Of course, Alexander Isak also remains in the picture as another long-standing Liverpool transfer target. David Ornstein recently dropped the bombshell news that the Reds have ‘communicated their interest’ to strike a deal in the region of £120 million with Newcastle United for their star striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Liverpool have agreed a deal for Ekitike, reports suggest they could still want to sign Isak to turbocharge their attack next season.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has explained how Liverpool have been able to easily afford their summer spending so far, and how there’s still plenty of room for them to fork out more cash.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Maguire said: “Liverpool are a super smart football club. They're in an incredibly strong PSR position. Out of the traditional big six clubs, they've spent the least in this three-year cycle - only £325m - and that includes their signing of Florian Wirtz.

“They've still got plenty of wiggle room with their transfer budget. Plus, a move for a striker is likely to be paid in instalments, meaning the cost can be spread over multiple seasons.”