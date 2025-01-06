Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The rumours continue to swirl around Liverpool as the drama of the January transfer window unfolds.

Liverpool were forced to settle for a draw to kickstart their year after Manchester United denied Arne Slot his first 2025 win at Anfield. The Reds were left frustrated after Amad Diallo’s late goal split the spoils and ended the match on a bitter cold day in Merseyside 2-2.

However, despite the disappointing result to a struggling United side, Liverpool keep their six-point buffer at the top of the table. Arsenal also dropped points over the weekend and Slot’s side still have the postponed Merseyside Derby to revisit as their game in-hand.

The Anfield result opened up a lot of discussion on the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold in particular. The right-back has come under criticism for his performance and the speculation over his links to Real Madrid is continuing to bubble.

Alexander-Arnold’s error led to United’s opening goal and a fan was heard shouting: “If you don't want to be here Trent, then f*** off to Madrid.” Tensions are high after the result and the vice-captain’s contract situation continues to spark up debate.

Alexander-Arnold is now free to enter pre-contract negotiations with overseas clubs. Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are also in the same boat, as all three players are approaching the end of their contracts. Pundits have been joining the conversation along with fans over who will stay at Anfield beyond this summer, and Paul Merson has given his take on the situation.

Paul Merson makes huge Liverpool contract claim

The Liverpool trio continue to dominate headlines as their futures are still currently up in the air. Some recent reports have claimed that Van Dijk and Salah are close to signing new deals but the latter himself has revealed that an agreement between him and Liverpool is still ‘far away’.

As for Alexander-Arnold, the links with Real Madrid are not going away, and the club actually made its first approach before the January window opened. While Liverpool were quick to knock them back, Los Blancos are now ‘prepared’ to offer £20 million to make a deal happen this month.

Speaking on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday, Merson said: “I’m fed up with it. Everyone’s going ‘Ah, amazing how well they’re doing, their contracts are up’. They’re on £300,000-a-week! They’re three of the best players in the world of football in their positions, they are going to get a club.

“They’re not a League Two player whose contracts run out and they’ve got to go and get another club next season. These are getting a club whatever happens. God forbid they don’t go and break their leg. Because then they won’t, but as long as they don’t get injured.

“Everybody keeps on going to me ‘Oh, it’s amazing what they’re doing. Their contracts are up and they’re playing like they’re playing. I tell you what, if Liverpool were where Man City are now, they would be getting pelters. Because they’re winning every week, everything’s great. If they can sign two out of the three, they’ve had the biggest result in the history of football.”

Liverpool are still in a strong position to lift the Premier League title this season and will take on Nottingham Forest in their next clash on January 14th.