There is still no confirmed agreement between Liverpool and Mohamed Salah over a new contract.

Liverpool are already one of the main clubs in the spotlight on the first day of the January transfer window. Following the news that the Reds rejected an approach from Real Madrid for Trent Alexander-Arnold, the new year is already looking to be a busy one for the Premier League leaders.

While focus is on the right-back and his teammates Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah and their expiring contracts, the Reds have also been linked with some reinforcements. There’s a lot to prepare for as Liverpool continue their Premier League title charge.

Injury problems continue to make their way through Arne Slot’s backline, with Ibrahima Konaté, Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez all on the sidelines. The manager recently provided injury news on all three defenders, with their first match of the year against Manchester United looming.

Liverpool are also monitoring potential options to sign in attack, with Salah’s current contract situation also up in the air. The Egyptian recently confirmed that ‘nothing has really moved on’ with discussions behind the scenes, but a recent Football Insider report has claimed that the two parties have agreed a two-year extension ‘in principle’.

However, a full agreement is yet to be made and doubts continue to swirl over whether Salah will commit himself to more time on Merseyside. In the potential outcome that the 32-year-old leaves the club this summer, Liverpool are assessing new players in his position.

Newcastle United are continuing to monitor PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko, but Arsenal and Liverpool are also keeping an eye on him.

Liverpool considering potential Salah replacements

Mo Salah celebrates against Tottenham. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool are said to be ‘keeping an eye’ on Johan Bakayoko of PSV Eindhoven, joining rivals Arsenal and Newcastle United in the run for a potential deal.

According to Het Belang van Limburg, via Voetbal Primeur, the 21-year-old is ‘on the radar’ of all three clubs. Bakayoko indicated last summer that he would only leave the Dutch side if a ‘real big club’ came in for him. PSV’s general manager and former Everton director of football Marcel Brands has since slapped a €50 million (£41m) asking price on the winger.

However, Bakayoko’s contract only runs until June 2026, so by the end of this season, clubs could potentially negotiate a lower fee as he enters the final 12 months of his terms. Either way, all three Premier League clubs have reason to bring in a player like the Belgium international.

Arsenal are currently without the injured Bukayo Saka and could be exploring replacements, while Newcastle have been increasingly linked with Bakayoko in recent weeks. Then, of course, if Salah and Liverpool cannot agree a new deal, they will lose their only natural right-winger.

Bakayoko enjoyed a strong 2023/24 season, contributing 14 goals and 14 assists in all competitions. While he has been quieter on the attacking front so far this term, with six goals and three assists, he continues to be a top target among English clubs.

Regardless of his slight dip in goal-scoring contributions, Bakayoko has still been described as a young player who has been progressing ‘like a comet’.