The latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours ahead of the summer when it comes to most likely deals according to the bookies.

Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool players are firmly focused on their titanic Premier League title battle with Manchester City.

There is little to choose between the two best sides in the division as the final weeks of the campaign rapidly approach.

Klopp’s men are just one point behind Pep Guardiola’s side, with Liverpool having also progressed to the final of the Champions League this week, while Man City suffered defeat at the hands of Real Madrid.

Once an intriguing season is complete, Klopp will turn his attention towards further strengthening an already impressive squad capable of challenging on a number of fronts once again when the new campaign gets underway in August.

Some big names from the Premier League and around Europe have already been mentioned in connection with a move to Merseyside at the end of the season.

LiverpoolWorld takes a look at 12 players that have already been tipped to join the Reds during the summer transfer window by SkyBet.

1. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - 40/1 Recent speculation has suggested Haaland is on his way to Manchester City - but Liverpool remain in the list of clubs said to be interested in the Norway international. Photo: Getty Images

2. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - 25/1 A move to either Real Madrid seems the most likely outcome in the race for the French superstar - but Liverpool remain third favourites to bring Mbappe to the Premier League Photo: Getty Images

3. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - 20/1 Rumours of Robert Lewandowski’s departure from Bayern Munich continue to mount - and Barcelona appear to be his likely destination. Photo: Getty Images

4. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) - 16/1 Manchester United, Juventus and Arsenal are all said to be interested in De Jong - and Liverpool are also rated amongst the front-runners for the Barcelona star. Photo: Getty Images