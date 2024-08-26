Liverpool tipped to launch £51m 'hijack' to secure second summer transfer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Reds have been yet to make any summer signings, but could be eyeing a Martin Zubimendi alternative

Liverpool are reportedly set to hijack a potential transfer between Atalanta and Juventus as they seek to strengthen their midfield with only four days to go until the summer transfer window ends.

The Reds are yet to make any signings this summer, but are reportedly closing in on securing Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvilli. However, with only a few days left to add any further names to their squad, Arne Slot’s side are said to be ready to jump in to sign Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners after they failed to secure Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Anfield side appeared exceptionally close to prising the Spanish international away from his childhood club earlier this summer, but the move ultimately fell through with the 25-year-old opting to turn down the Reds’ advances in favour of remaining at the club with whom he has been since 2011.

Despite such transfer heartbreak, Liverpool have not given up their hope of trying to strengthen their midfield as they seek sign the £51m-rated star Koopmeiners.

The Reds have reportedly had a long-term interest in the Atalanta star who has scored 29 goals in 129 games for the Serie A club. The Dutchman also played a pivotal role in helping the Italian side win last season’s Europa League, beating Liverpool along the way.

However, despite Liverpool’s keen attention, Juventus are the favourites to sign Koopmeiners and it was reported by TeamTalk that the Old Lady has in fact agreed personal terms with the ex-AZ Alkmaar playmaker. The Merseyside club have not given up hope of hijacking the transfer with Slot having coached Koopmeiners at AZ between 2019/20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds boss is said to be a big fan of the Dutch international, considering him among the preferred names to help reinforce the midfield but it remains to be seen whether Slot can convince his compatriot to opt for a Liverpool-move over his desired move to Turin.

Atalanta are also hopeful of keeping the 26-year-old in the squad this season but, if they do sell him, it is said that they would wish to sell him abroad rather then help strengthen a direct league rival. Juventus are reportedly hopeful of spreading the required £51m fee over several years - a move which Atalanta are highly opposed to.

With the Serie A club wanting a significant chunk of money up front, the door has opened for Liverpool to come in and swoop Koopmeiners away from Atalanta’s domestic rivals.