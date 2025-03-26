Liverpool are back in Premier League action next week after the international break against rivals Everton

Liverpool have the chance to bring in some new faces this summer to bolster their ranks. They also have the opportunity to let some players head out the exit door to free up some space and funds. Arne Slot’s side are on course to win the Premier League title this season.

The Dutchman was brought in last year to replace Jurgen Klopp. The Reds are set top of the table above Arsenal as they look to get their hands on the trophy soon. They have nine fixtures left to play.

Liverpool urged to sign Anthony Gordon or Jarrod Bowen

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has urged his ex-club to sign Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon or West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen in the next transfer window if Mohamed Salah or Luis Diaz were to leave, as per Best Betting Sites: “I like Gordon a lot. I think he was a Liverpool fan as a kid too. If you look at this, obviously there's still the situation with Salah, where nobody knows whether he stays or goes. And if I look in the Premier League, you look at Jarrod Bowen and you look at Anthony Gordon as being the only two players that could potentially replace him as a like-for-like. Anthony Gordon would improve any team in the Premier League. I think that's how good he is.”

Gordon, 24, played for Everton from 2012 to 2023 and scored seven goals in 78 games after breaking into their first-team. He also had a loan spell away from Goodison Park at Preston North End to get some experience under his belt in the Championship. The England international joined Newcastle in 2023 and has since become a key player the Toon Army.

As for Bowen, he made his name at Hull City in the Football League before West Ham took a gamble on him in January 2020. He has been a great servant to the Hammers over the last five years and has become their skipper. The 28-year-old scored the winner for them in the Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina.

Will Mohamed Salah leave Liverpool?

It remains to be seen whether Salah will put sign a new deal with Liverpool. His deal expires in June and he is due to become available as things stand. He has fired 243 goals in 392 outings for the Merseyside outfit but is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension.

Speaking in January, he said: "My motivation this year was to win a trophy and be a big part of winning that trophy, especially the Premier League. I still believe the team needs a trophy. There is still half of the team left like me, Trent [Alexander-Arnold], Virgil [Van Dijk], Alisson, Robbo [Andy Robertson]. It's necessary for us to win another trophy before we all go."

He added: “The thing in my head is that if this is the last six months, what do you want to see in the future? Do you want to look back and say I was concerned or stressed about the contract? Or do you just want to say I had an unbelievable season? That's what is in my head. If I ever feel distraction, I just remind myself I want to look back and say I had an unbelievable season. That's what I want to do."