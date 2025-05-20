Liverpool are closing in on their first signing of the summer.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are making quick tracks to kick off their first deal of the summer as the countdown to the window opening ticks down. The Reds are wasting no time in signing a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has made the decision to leave Anfield at the end of the season.

The vice-captain has opted not to follow Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah in signing new deals and will see his current contract run down over the coming weeks. While it has not yet been confirmed, Real Madrid looks set to be his next destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool are eager to bring in a replacement and are powering through talks to wrap up a deal for Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong.

Jeremie Frimpong completes Liverpool medical

Rumours surrounding Frimpong’s potential move to Anfield have amplified over the last few days and a new report from Sky Sports says that a deal is close to being finalised.

The Netherlands international reportedly completed his medical with Liverpool on Monday after telling Bayer Leverkusen he wishes to leave the club. Liverpool have met his €35 million (£29m) release clause and it’s now just a case of wrapping up the final arrangements of the deal.

Fabrizio Romano has followed up with some further information on the move, claiming that Frimpong will sign an official deal with the Reds ‘in the next 24 hours’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Deal confirmed. Dutch right-back has completed first and second part of his medical with formal steps and announcement to follow. Here we go, confirmed,” the transfer expert posted on social media.

The news of Frimpong’s pending arrival at Anfield comes just two weeks after Alexander-Arnold posted the announcement that he will be leaving his boyhood club this summer.

Frimpong’s exit from Bayer Leverkusen will see former club Celtic pocket some cash as a result of a release clause, which is believed to be worth in the region of £5 million.

Liverpool eyeing Bayer Leverkusen stars

Frimpong has been identified as a solid replacement for Alexander-Arnold. Sky Sports have reported that Arne Slot ‘highly rates’ the defender, who has been utilised as a right wing-back in recent seasons. The 24-year-old can also operate on the right-wing and has contributed five goals and 12 assists in all competitions for Leverkusen this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frimpong played a crucial role in his side’s stunning domestic double triumph last season under Anfield icon Xabi Alonso. Now, he’s looking for a new chapter in his career and he has been backed to make a big impact on Merseyside.

Liverpool’s interest doesn’t stop there, either. Not only has Frimpong been a leading target for some time now, the Reds are also drawn to Florian Wirtz. Both Liverpool and Bayern Munich are keen on the attacking midfielder, leaving it to potentially a two-horse race after Manchester City pulled out of the running.

Liverpool are looking to add more firepower to their attack this summer, as well as solid options in defence on both the left and right.

In other news, What Bayer Leverkusen confirmed this month as Liverpool await Florian Wirtz transfer decision