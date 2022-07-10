Liverpool to ‘battle’ Chelsea and Man City for Portugal international

Liverpool are continuing to target a new midfielder this summer.

After bringing in two players from the Primeira Liga this year, Liverpool are said to be interested in signing another star from Portugal.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, the Reds have entered the race to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes this summer.

Liverpool already snapped up Darwin Nunez from Benfica last month and could stay local in their bid to bring in a new midfielder.

The Merseyside club have long been rumoured to be interested in bolstering their midfield, with Jude Bellingham continuously linked with a move to Anfield.

While it has been reported that Jurgen Klopp will wait till next summer to make a move for the Borussia Dortmund starlet, their desire for a new midfielder may have tempted them to bring in a cheaper alternative a year early.

Nunes has been primed for a move to the Premier League this summer after previously impressing Pep Guardiola in Sporting Lisbon’s Champions League clash with Man City last season.

City were one of the first to take an interest in the 23-year-old and were eager to bring him to the Etihad Stadium, however instead opted to sign Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United.

However, while it seems unlikely that the Premier League champions will make a move for Nunes, Liverpool could still face competition from Chelsea for his signature.

It is thought the high demand for the Portuguese international has led to Sporting upping their price for the midfielder to £52 million, according to Foot Mercato.

After splashing the cash on Nunez, Nunes’ price tag could put Liverpool off any potential move.