All the latest transfer news and speculation involving Liverpool.

With the new Premier League season fast approaching, Liverpool continue to adhere to “quality over quantity” blueprint that has served them so well in previous transfer windows.

The Reds have spent relatively big this summer, but have focused on bringing in a handful of key targets, while also looking to balance the books with a number of first team exits too.

But with several weeks left to go before the market closes, there are no signs that Jurgen Klopp and his side are done recruiting just yet.

With that in mind, here is Monday’s Liverpool-related transfer speculation...

Interest growing in Reds pair

Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams are “expected to leave” Liverpool this summer, with “interest growing” in the defensive duo.

According to a report from Goal, the pair are both in line for an exit from Anfield in the coming weeks, with several unnamed clubs understood to be circling.

In the case of Phillips, several Championship clubs are keen, alongside a number of German outfits, while Williams is also attracting attention from the English second tier.

Nunes deal touted

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Matheus Nunes from Sporting CP this summer - and the player allegedly believes a move to the Premier League could happen at any moment.

According to a recent update from Portuguese outlet Jornal de Noticias, the Reds hold a strong interest in the player, and are willing to try and beat Chelsea and Wolves to his signature.

Their hopes of doing so may be handed a significant boost too, with subsequent claims from Correio de Manha, suggesting that the midfielder believes a move to the Premier League could materialise at any time.

For their part, Sporting are said to value the player at around £42.5 million.

Terrier in demand

Liverpool are keen on Rennes forward Martin Terrier, but could face competition from West Ham and Leeds United for his signature.

According to L’Equipe, the 25-year-old’s current employers are reluctant to sell, but could find themselves tested in the coming weeks amid mounting interest from England.

West Ham and Leeds are said to be leading the push for Terrier, but Liverpool also have the attacker on their radar, and see him as a potential successor to Roberto Firmino.