Liverpool injury news ahead of the Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot has given a Liverpool fitness update on Alexander Isak ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League curtain-raiser against Atletico Madrid.

Isak, signed for a British record fee of £125 million from Newcastle United, was omitted from the Reds’ squad for last weekend’s 1-0 win at Burnley. The striker arrived at Anfield short of fitness having trained alone for much of the summer as he pursued a move to Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isak rubbed shoulders with his team-mates earlier at the AXA Training Centre as he continues to build sharpness. Slot, speaking at his pre-match press conference, confirmed that Isak will be in the match-day squad but will definitely not play the entire 90 minutes.

The Liverpool head coach said: “There is definitely a chance because he is in the squad, then there is a chance to play. Normally I would say 99.9 percent sure but I can say it is 100 percent sure he will not play 90 minutes. But he is part of the squad so it is already a Champions League game to look forward to but if people look forward to his playing time that could mean that could happen tomorrow as well. The only thing that is sure is that he will not play 90, and all the rest we will see tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister will be fit to face Atletico. The midfielder was on the receiving end of a rash challenge from Lesley Ugochukwu against Burnley. Mac Allister received several minutes of treatment and was substituted at half-time, although that was chiefly because of his lack of fitness after having a disrupted pre-season as he recovered from an injury.

Curtis Jones will again be sidelined for a second straight game because of a fitness problem, though. Slot confirmed that the midfielder is still not available but could be back for the Merseyside derby against Everton on Saturday. Slot said: “He will train with the team tomorrow. He may be available to play on Saturday.”

Federico Chiesa trained with Liverpool earlier today but he has been omitted from the squad for the league phase of the Champions League.