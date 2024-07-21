Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have three influential players approaching the end of their contracts in 2025.

Liverpool have been linked with some exciting transfer targets this summer in preparation for Arne Slot’s first season in charge but the biggest talking point around Anfield right now is arguably their potential outgoings.

The Reds have three key players now into the final 12 months of their contracts and it is still not clear what the future holds for the trio. Trent Alexander-Arnold is among the three out of contract next summer and speculation is rising following Real Madrid’s interest in signing the vice-captain.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are ‘expected’ to instigate ‘crunch talks’ with the right-back before the end of the year, amid the growing interest from Los Blancos. The site’s correspondent Pete O’Rourke claims that Madrid’s interest in Alexander-Arnold is ‘not advanced’, but he is part of the club’s plans to build on a new squad at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

The interest from the La Liga powerhouses is starting to ramp up and rumours are swirling, especially when factoring in the 25-year-old’s friendship with international teammate Jude Bellingham, which is ‘expected’ to play a part in a decision.

Real Madrid remains an extremely attractive move for the majority of footballers, so the temptation is more than likely there for Alexander-Arnold. But Slot is ‘desperate’ to keep hold of the influential defender and will sit down with his vice-captain to assess what his long-term plans are.

A boost for fans is that their homegrown superstar is ‘in no rush’ to leave Liverpool as things stand and he has been earmarked as the future club captain, but the report also says the situation could well change, and quickly. Becoming captain is something Alexander-Arnold had highlighted early in his career — stating back in 2017 that he ‘would not be satisfied’ until he wore the armband for his club full-time.

Alexander-Arnold would earn Liverpool a major profit, as the now untouchable starter for the Reds w was once biding his time to make his senior debut and shine under Jurgen Klopp. Since taking the right-back role for his own, Alexander-Arnold has made 310 appearances and won every trophy possible for his boyhood club.