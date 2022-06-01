Liverpool must submit their retained list today with James Milner, Divock Origi, Loris Karius and Adrian the senior players who are out of contract, along with Ben Woodburn.

Top-flight clubs are given four days after their final fixture of the season to inform the league who they intend to retain and release in their current squad.

Due to the Reds reaching the Champions League final, losing 1-0 to Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday, they were handed longer to do so than the 19 other clubs.

Jurgen Klopp has four senior players whose contracts expire at the end of the month.

Milner’s big choice

All eyes are on what happens with James Milner's future.

The vice-skipper has been in negotiations over new deal to remain at Anfield.

Milner's a highly respected and valued member of the squad and, at 36, remains in fine physical shape.

The midfielder, who arrived on a free transfer in 2015 and has won every trophy possible on Merseyside, made 39 appearances this season, although only 14 were from the outset.

Jurgen Klopp celebrates reaching the 2022 Champions League final with James Milner. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Milner must weigh up whether he wants to remain a bit-part player or feature regularly elsewhere in his twilight years.

Speaking to The Athletic recently, Milner hinted he’s ready to put pen to paper on fresh terms.

He said: “Liverpool is an incredible place to play football and we have a great bunch of guys, but that is the point isn’t it, to play football? I just want to contribute.

“If I feel like I’m not contributing enough and I’m a passenger for the guys then it’s not really worth it.”

Milner continued: “It’s not one of them where I want to be struggling right to the end but I feel like I can still do a pretty good job playing in the Premier League.

“I’ve worked hard in my career to do everything right, to be fit and available and to play longer, so it would seem a shame not to do that.

“So, yeah. You go back to what Jurgen said. “He’s one of the very best managers in the world and if he wants me here for another year, it would be silly not to play, wouldn’t it?”

Liverpool could disclose to the Premier League that they remain in negotiations with Milner if an agreement has still to be resolved.

Two definitely leaving

Divock Origi receives a guard of honour as he prepares to leave Liverpool this summer. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Divock Origi’s departure has already been confirmed, having been given a guard of honour after the 3-1 win over Wolves on the final day of the Premier League campaign.

The striker leaves Anfield with cult status after eight years at the club. He’s scored vital goals to help Liverpool win a sixth European Cup, Premier League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup during his stay.

What’s more, Loris Karius’ period in limbo will finally come to an end.

The goalkeeper hasn’t played for Liverpool since his disastrous display in the 2018 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid in Kyiv.

Karius has been shipped out on loan to Besiktas and Union Berlin, while he’s been fifth-choice stopper this season behind Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian and Marcelo Pitaluga.

Indeed, Adrian is another whose deal is soon to conclude.

The Spaniard has proven a solid No.3 but made just one appearance this term due to the burgeoning reputation of Carabao Cup final hero Kelleher.

Adrian, 35, revealed before the Champions League final to Spanish media that he will evaluate his future once the campaign was over.

Woodburn loan spell

Ben Woodburn. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Of the fledgling talents around Klopp’s set-up, Ben Woodburn is the most intriguing.

The attacking midfielder remains Liverpool’s youngster goalscorer. In November 2016, he netted against Leeds United aged 17 years, one month and 14 days.

Woodburn, 22, spent the campaign out on loan at Hearts following previous spells with Sheffield United, Oxford United and Blackpool.

He recorded three goals and two assists in 30 appearances to help the Edinburgh-based outfit finish third in the SPL and reach the Scottish Cup final.

Following a 3-1 pre-season win over Osasuna before heading north of the bord, assistant manager Pep Lijnders said that Woodburn ‘has an Anfield future’.

However, after a modest loan spell at Hearts - which ended by being left on the bench in the Cup final defeat to Rangers at Hampden Park- means Liverpool could now decide otherwise.

Several players from the under-23s are also out of contract.