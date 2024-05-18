Arne Slot while in charge of AZ Alkmaar.(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Liverpool have a lot of interesting decisions to make once the 2023/24 season ends.

Following the confirmation that Arne Slot will take over from Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager, it’s almost time to look ahead to what the Dutchman will decide to do with his inherited team. Sunday marks an emotional occasion for Klopp, who will bid farewell to the club he has dedicated nine years to, at his final game in charge at Anfield.

Slot has been connected with the Liverpool job for some time now and reports have speculated over what he will do on his first transfer window as a Red. While there are plenty of rumours to digest when it comes to potential new signings, there have also been ongoing updates regarding current Liverpool players, and whether they will follow Klopp out the door at the end of the season.

A report from SportBild has addressed the future of Sepp van den Berg, who has been linked with a permanent move away from Merseyside. Since his arrival in 2019, the young centre-back has been tipped to become an Anfield star, but has so far only made four senior appearances.

Van den Berg is currently on loan in Germany with Mainz, his third stint away from Liverpool since signing. His time in the Bundesliga has impressed those at his loan club and reports suggested they were hoping for another loan deal, if not a full-time move for the 22-year-old.

However, the SportBild update claims that it is ‘increasingly likely’ that Van den Berg will stay with Liverpool beyond this summer and could have a ‘bright future’ under new manager Slot. Mainz are currently fighting to avoid relegation and regardless of whether they face the drop or not, it will be difficult for them to sign Van den Berg permanently after their troublesome season.

There is reportedly a pre-negotiated deal for the centre-back to join Mainz full-time for somewhere in the region of £7 million but now it looks as though the Reds are set to keep him on their books and make a decision based on his pre-season performances.

The Netherlands youth international is a versatile figure who could benefit Liverpool next season, especially following their struggles with defensive injuries in recent months. Van den Berg is a centre-back by trade but can also play on the right, which could be something Slot might choose to explore. Van den Berg has played in all but one Bundesliga match with Mainz this season, which he missed due to a yellow card suspension.

During a previous loan spell with Preston North End, fellow defender Joe Rafferty praised Van den Berg’s efforts at Deepdale and admitted he understood why Liverpool targeted him in the first place.