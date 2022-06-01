All the latest Liverpool news and headlines as Jurgen Klopp and his men reflect on a successful campaign, despite finishing the campaign with heartbreak.

Liverpool now look set to miss out on summer transfer target Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Monaco midfielder has been heavily mooted for an Anfield move, but he now looks set to go elsewhere.

According to Sky Sports, Los Blancos are closing in on a £68million move for the midfielder after missing out on Kylian Mbappe.

It’s reported Real Madrid are willing to offer a five-year deal, and they are now expected to beat Liverpool and PSG to the punch.

Former Liverpool star Luis Enrique has urged the Reds to make a move for Norwich City star Max Aarons in a bid to add competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Spaniard told the Metro: “Trent will start so we need a younger player to put Trent on his toes.

“Max Aarons from Norwich would be a good player to have. He’s not the quality of Trent but he’s a bit like [Kostas] Tsimikas with a similar style.”

Elsewhere, agent Rob Segal has slammed UEFA and the French police over the management of Liverpool fans in the Champions League final.

“When I saw those pictures on Saturday night, there were literally more families with children than gangs of older people,” he told CaughtOffside.

Liverpool fans are seen queuing outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

“I think the French police were trying to prove a point when there was no point to be proven.

“It is also typical of UEFA to come up with a load of nonsense to try and save face.