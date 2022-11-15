Liverpool players Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Alisson Becker, Darwin Nunez and Ibrahima Konate are all taking part in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It's fair to say that the World Cup break comes at the wrong time for Liverpool.

The Reds' early-season struggles have been well-documented and heavily scrutinised. Defeats to Nottingham Forest and Leeds United, as well as dropped points against the likes of Fulham, Crystal Palace and Brighton have meant Jurgen Klopp's side are already 15 points adrift of Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

Still, there's now more optimism Liverpool can finish in the top four this campaign after back-to-back victories over Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton. In addition, the Reds also eased into the last 16 of the Champions League as they won five of their six Group A matches - including handing Napoli a first defeat in all competitions this term.

There's no doubt Klopp will be looking to put the break for the World Cup to good use. Liverpool are set to jet off to Dubai for warm-weather training and play matches against AC Milan and Lyon in the Dubai Super Cup.

However, they will be without seven of their key players as they head off to Qatar.

Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold (both England), Alisson Becker, Fabinho (both Brazil), Virgil van Dijk (Holland), Darwin Nunez (Uruguay) and Ibrahima Konate (France) have been called up by their respective nations.

While it's disappointing Klopp and his coaching staff cannot work with seven regular starters, the Reds will be compensated.

FIFA are paying clubs around £8,500 a day per player. The calculation is made six days from the start of the tournament and throughout the 13 days of the group stage.

As a result, Liverpool will bank a minimum of £1,130,500. And, in truth, that amount is likely to be significantly more as all five countries are represented by Reds players.