Liverpool could be closing in on their first signing of the summer.

Liverpool seem to finally be edging closer to their first signing of the summer following an exciting update from David Ornstein. The Athletic reporter has urged fans to ‘keep an eye’ on the Reds’ situation this week, as they are seemingly making moves towards their first big recruit.

Ornstein has said that Liverpool are ‘pursuing a specialist No.6’ from outside the Premier League as they advance from their pre-season fixtures and look ahead to the 2024/25 campaign. Last summer, a midfield exodus forced the club to focus all their attention and funds on restructuring Jurgen Klopp’s engine room.

Jordan Henderson and James Milner’s exits saw both the captain and vice-captain roles vacated, while losing Fabinho to Saudi Arabia was another significant blow.

Liverpool had their eye on multiple defensive midfield targets after the Brazilian left the club. The main name on the radar was Roméo Lavia but the Reds failed to meet Southampton’s asking price on multiple occasions, which ended the 20-year-old’s interest in Anfield and saw him choose Chelsea instead. Moisés Caicedo also moved to Stamford Bridge, despite his former club Brighton accepting a bombshell £111 million offer from Liverpool.

With two main targets out of the picture, Klopp and co moved for Wataru Endō from VfB Stuttgart instead. The Japanese international has been a strong addition to the team but the Reds remain actively searching for another option in the No.6 position.

However, Ornstein has reported that the club have ‘turned down bids’ for Endō, which suggests Liverpool aren’t looking to replace him, but rather provide cover and maybe competition for him instead.

Fabrizio Romano has echoed similar information to Ornstein and added some extra insight for Liverpool fans to hang onto. Not only will the Reds look to sign a new midfielder, they could also bring in someone else.

“Liverpool have always been active for a new midfielder and also for something else. I don’t think it’s just a new midfielder,” Romano said on Playback (via Empire of the Kop). “A new midfielder is a priority for Liverpool — they will do something — but also in other positions. So I think at least one more, apart from a midfielder, for Liverpool.”

As well as a new defensive midfielder, Liverpool have been linked with new options for their backline as well as exciting attackers. The Reds will be hoping for a strong start to life under new manager Arne Slot, who is looking to stamp his mark on his team before the window shuts again until the winter.