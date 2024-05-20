Liverpool are looking to bolster their backline after a season of tricky injury scenarios and the departure of Joël Matip.

The dreaded farewell to Jurgen Klopp finally came around on Sunday as Anfield put on a special presentation to see off the boss, as well as outgoing players Joël Matip and Thiago. Klopp delivered an emotional speech before celebrating one last time at Anfield, and he urged the fans to get on side with Arne Slot as the Dutchman prepares to take the club into its next chapter.

The departure of Matip off the back of his injury-stricken season has added to Liverpool’s need to buy at least one new centre-back this summer. Reports are already hinting towards who could be Slot’s first appointment but of course, nothing is finalised yet.

The Reds are in for a very busy transfer window as they enter the post-Klopp era. Multiple players have been linked to a Merseyside move since the German announced his decision to leave the club, but who will Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes choose to pursue?

Sticking with Liverpool’s interest in new defenders, CaughtOffside has reported that they are knocking on former managerial target Xabi Alonso’s door. According to the report, the Reds are ‘set to open talks’ with Bayer Leverkusen’s Odilon Kossounou, but he isn’t short of admirers.

Along with Liverpool, Kossounou is on the radar of Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. The 23-year-old has impressed this season and other clubs are rubbing their hands together as he is yet to respond to Leverkusen’s offer of a new contract.

A figure of €60 million (£51m) has been quoted to be a rough price to convince the newly crowned Bundesliga champions to sell Kossounou and Liverpool are ‘expected to step up negotiations soon’. The report claims that the Reds could make some moves ‘in the next month or so’ as they consider their options on the transfer market.

