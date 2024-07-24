Arne Slot (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as they prepare for the new Premier League season

Liverpool have the chance to bring in some new players over the course of the next couple of months. They also have the opportunity to let individuals leave to free up space and funds in their ranks.

Arne Slot is currently working with his newly-inherited squad during pre-season as he prepares for his first campaign in England. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Feyenoord man could be eyed

According to a report by CaughtOffside, Liverpool could ‘target’ Lutsharel Geertruida at Feyenoord this summer. The Eredivisie man is valued at £27million on Transfermarkt and may emerge on the radar of Slot in the near future as he hunts for some new faces.

Geertruida, 23, is a right-back but can also play at centre-back or in midfield if needed which is useful. He would act as an alternative option to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been linked with Real Madrid.

However, CaughtOffside have claimed on that front that the La Liga giants have made no contact with the player and that is now in talks over a new deal at Anfield. His contract on Merseyside expires in June 2025 so his future is up in the air.

It would be a surprise to see Alexander-Arnold leave. Back in 2018, he said in an interview with The Times: “There is nowhere else I’d rather be than Liverpool. Somewhere I want to stay for the rest of my career is Liverpool. It’s what I’ve always dreamed of. Liverpool are special. It’s completely down to the fans. Whether we are winning or losing we always have their love.

"I want to become captain one day. That’s definitely a dream of mine. I hope with dedication, the right advice and the hard work that still needs to be put in that one day I might achieve that dream of becoming captain, something that me and my family will be very proud of if it comes."

He then reiterated this sentiment in 2021: “I think a few years ago it was obviously to establish myself as a regular and push on and kind of be an always-starter, someone that couldn't really be dropped. I think over the last few years I've kind of achieved that.

“Now it's about just winning things, leading the team as well in certain ways, being more of a leader on the pitch, off the pitch for the younger players. Establishing myself in those kind of roles as a leader would be something I've got my eye on.”

Midfielder latest

James McConnell has travelled with Liverpool on their pre-season trip to USA. Slot has named the midfielder in his 28-man squad, despite links with a loan move away.

HullLive claim Hull City are keen on landing him on a temporary basis. They enjoyed success with both Tyler Morton and Fabio Carvalho in the last campaign and are now targeting another youngster from the Reds.

McConnell, 19, is highly-rated and joined his current team in 2019 from Sunderland. He played nine times last term under Jurgen Klopp.