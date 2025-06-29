Kelleher has left Liverpool to join Premier League rivals Brentford. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool will always look for the best domestic talent, what happened to playmaker who “caught the eye” in 2020?

Liverpool are working their way through a shopping list of top quality transfer targets as Arne Slot builds the sort of team capable of building a dynasty.

The Reds are clear at the top of English football’s most successful clubs list but seem intent on dominating and fine tuning from a position of strength with the twin full-back arrivals of Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

To have added Florian Wirtz for a record fee is the big statement of intent with reports linking Liverpool with an even bigger move for Alexander Isak refusing to go away.

Playmakers and mercurial talents are always welcome at Anfield and they are also always the type of player which cause the most excitement when there is a possibility of them being paraded with a red and white scarf round their shoulders.

One player who falls under this category is a player who Liverpool were considering in 2020 but, with hindsight, clearly made the right decision.

When Liverpool were leading £30m Todd Cantwell transfer chase

On their way to the Premier League title, Liverpool were said to be leading the chase to land Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell, who had impressed for the Canaries despite their battle with relegation.

At one point, a £30m price tag was placed on Camtwell’s head, however, just a few months later the first red flags were being raised: “They may be reigning European champions and hurtling towards the Premier League title but Liverpool are already formulating plans to improve next season and The Athletic has learnt that the Anfield club have intensified their interest in signing Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell.

“Cantwell caught the eye on his Premier League debut at Anfield in August and Liverpool were among a host of teams to express admiration for the 21-year-old in the subsequent months.

“Manchester City, Tottenham and Manchester United are also keen, but once the January transfer window closed Liverpool stepped up their pursuit and can now be considered front-runners.

“Jurgen Klopp’s side were able to view Cantwell up close again during Saturday’s meeting at Carrow Road and it is thought he impressed members of the playing and coaching staff.

“Regardless of whether they are relegated from the top flight, Norwich would likely seek around £30 million for the England Under-21 international, who has six goals and two assists in 27 games.”

What has happened to Cantwell since Liverpool links?

Cantwell was very good for Norwich in the Premier League and obviously expected to get a big move having seen his name linked with Liverpool and Man United. His name had also been mentioned in terms of potential England honours.

The transfer window closed and he remained at Carrow Road and almost immediately lost the spark that had seen him look like a genuine elite level prospect.

It is a recurring theme throughout his career, downing tools at Bournemouth and then Rangers too before ending up at Blackburn Rovers last summer. His last two moves have seen no money exchanging hands with his clubs just happy to get him off the wage bill.

Each piece of skill, goal or assist is highlighted on social media, however, as he approaches his peak years, Cantwell should be playing for a club like Liverpool and have multiple England caps to his name.

Hard work beats talent, if talent doesn’t work hard, and in Florian Wirtz Liverpool have signed a player who provides both, the sort of player who Cantwell could have been.