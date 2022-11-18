Arthur Melo is on a season-long loan at Liverpool from Juventus but is currently injured.

Liverpool have been told to ‘cut their losses’ and terminate Arthur Melo’s loan spell in January.

Arthur signed for the Reds on summer transfer deadline day from Juventus amid an injury crisis. While the Brazilian was earmarked to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s midfield options, he managed just one substitute cameo before suffering a thigh injury.

As a result, Arthur is sidelined for the long term after requiring surgery. No time frame has been given for a potential return.

Klopp may look to strengthen his options in the middle of the park when the winter window opens in one-and-a-half months. And former Tottenham and Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton believes it would be best if Arthur returned to Juve.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “I think they will (terminate Arthur’s loan) and he’ll be off. They have obviously needed somebody in the door quite quickly because of all the injury problems they had. It has not quite worked out.

“We have not seen him. So it is one of those ones where maybe it is time to cut their losses and move on.

