All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp looks to add to his squad and keep key men this summer.

Liverpool are already making progress on their preparations for the new season.

The Reds enjoyed a largely successful season, despite falling just short in the Premier League and Champions League.

New signings will be key to that, and Jurgen Klopp will also likely have holes to fill amid potential exits, with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane facing uncertain futures.

In that vein, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield:

Mane offer incoming

Bayern Munich are said to be readying a third offer for Mane.

The Bavarian giants have already had two offers rejected, according to reports, with offers of £25million and £30million rejected.

Liverpool are said to be holding out for £42.5million this summer, and according to BILD, the third offer will also fall short of that.

It’s reported Bayern will offer £30.3million plus £4.3million in add-ons.

Gavi update

Liverpool have reportedly been told to forget about signing Barcelona star Gavi this summer.

According to Sport, the player’s agent has made it clear to the Reds and Manchester City that Gavi will ‘never’ make use of his release clause.

That may well have ended the chase for the midfielder, who is expected to sign a new contract for Barcelona in the coming weeks.

De Ligt race

In more bad news, the Reds appear to be behind in the race to sign Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

Recent reports have suggested the Reds could make a move for the centre-back, but Corriere dello Sport, via Football Italia, say Chelsea are leading the race.