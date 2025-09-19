Tom Werner speaks to press | Getty Images

The Liverpool chairman has discussed the club’s summer transfer business.

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has weighed in on the club’s record-breaking summer transfer window and their push to retain the Premier League title this season.

Over the summer, the Reds set a new record for the most money spent by a Premier League club in a single transfer window. Their staggering £446 million in outgoings eclipsed Chelsea’s previous record from 2023.

Liverpool’s expensive window saw them break their own transfer record twice, as well as the British record for Alexander Isak’s signature. The Swede’s Deadline Day move marked an explosive end to the window and took them beyond the £400 million mark.

The final spending figure could have been more too, had the champions managed to get a deal for Marc Guehi over the line.

Tom Werner discusses failed Marc Guehi transfer

Liverpool were denied a move for Guehi in the 11th hour of the transfer Deadline Day after Crystal Palace slammed the brakes on what seemed to be an assured deal.

The Reds had agreed a £35 million fee to sign the centre-back, who was also due to undergo a medical. However, Palace manager Oliver Glasner made it clear he wasn’t happy with the club agreeing to sell at such a late stage.

Speaking on the It's Called Soccer podcast, Werner discussed signing Isak and the missed opportunity to add Guehi to the ranks, that seems to arrive as a surprise to him, having been confident a deal would materialise.

“In the Newcastle situation, obviously their club needed to find a replacement. We thought we had a terrific financial offer for them. But he did have a contract that lasted for three more years,” he said.

“I guess our feeling was we had signed Ekitike to be a striker and felt if it works then that would be great, and if it doesn't work there'd be another option somewhere down the road.

On Guehi he added: “I didn't know any more than the news media. I thought we were going to get the defender from Crystal Palace! But I understood it. They started the season well, and their chairman said 'we can't afford to lose him'.”

Liverpool Premier League title defence addressed

Werner is paying no attention to pundits and others tipping Liverpool to defend their title this season. After their string of dramatic comeback results, the Reds have been subject to the tough competition already, and Werner is well aware of the threat of the opposition teams.

“The fact of the matter is it's going to be very difficult. As much as all the pundits are saying we are going to win the league this year, you can see from our first four matches how competitive the league is. We have been resilient, we have been fortunate.

“The one thing I have learned, and we are relatively humble and modest about this, is we were very enthusiastic about changing the squad because it's very difficult to repeat.

“One of the most encouraging things about that is we haven't clicked yet and I don't expect us to click right now. I do think part of what we have learned is that you can't just bring the same squad back. You need to bring in a new energy and new ideas.”

