Ranking Liverpool’s top five games of the season so far

It’s been a difficult season for Jurgen Klopp’s side overall, but there have certainly been some great moments so far.

Liverpool have endured an underwhelming season overall as the Premier League is their only focus as we enter the final part of the season.

Reigning champions in both domestic cups, they crashed out to Manchester City in the third round of the Carabao Cup and lost to Brighton in the FA Cup fourth round before then falling to Real Madrid in the Champions League once again.

However, whilst they sit seven points off the top four, there’s still 12 games left to play meaning Jurgen Klopp’s side have one final goal to push towards for the end of the season.

Since it is currently the international break, we thought it would be a perfect time to look back on the high points of the season so far, ranking the top five games across all competitions.

Here’s our five picks.

5. Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City

Starting the season on a high, Guardiola faced off against Klopp once again in a game that was dubbed the battle of the two big-money signings Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez. It would be Nunez who would get the final laugh on the day as he won a penalty and scored Liverpool’s third to win the season’s curtain-raiser at the King Power stadium.

Haaland was also on hand to miss an absolute sitter and it gave fans that good feeling at the start of the campaign.

Nunez scored on his debut in the Community Shield victory.

4. Rangers 1-7 Liverpool

Having gone one-goal down to Scott Arfield’s 17th minute goal, Ibrox was absolutely bouncing on a big European night in the Champions League, but Liverpool showed their class by powering seven goals away from home in a dominant display.

Harvey Elliot scored his first Champions League goal, Roberto Firmino grabbed a brace, Nunez earned another goal and Salah scored an incredible six-minute hattrick in another great away day.

Elliot scored his first Champions League goal at Ibrox.

3. Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City

It’s never a dull game when these two sides go head-to-head and this game goes down as one of the best one-nil games you’ll ever see. Tensions ran high, as it always does between these two sides, across the 90 minutes as a solo Salah goal from an Alisson assist was enough to earn all three points.

City also had a goal disallowed, Klopp was sent to the stands, Pep Guardiola was left furious and goal-machine Ering Haaland drew a blank - simply a brilliant Super Sunday clash.

Salah scored the only goal of the game at Anfield.

2. Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth

Ranking as Liverpool’s biggest ever Premier League win, newly-promoted Bournemouth were dismantled at Anfield in the sunshine. Goals from Luis Diaz (x2) Harvey Elliott, Roberto Firmino (x2) Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabio Carvalho and an own goal from Chris Mepham capped a miserable afternoon for Scott Parker’s side.

Firmino played a starring role with two goals and three assists but Alexnader-Arnold’s pile-driver was easily the goal of the game.

A record-breaking scoreline at Anfield.

1. Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United

It had to be number one didn’t it? Unquestionably one of the moments of the season so far in the Premier League, never mind just in Liverpool’s season. After only leading one-nil at half-time, Liverpool mauled Erik Ten Hag’s in-form United side thanks to a classic Klopp heavy-metal style performance which saw Cody Gakpo, Nunez and Salah all get braces.

There was even time for Roberto Firmino to add a late seventh just days after it was announced he would be leaving the club after eight years. A special day.