A look at Manchester United and Newcastle’s upcoming games in-hand — who they are set to face and when?

Liverpool will continue their push for a top four finish this Saturday when they take on Aston Villa at Anfield. Their last home clash of the season will mark their penultimate performance before the final showdown against Southampton at St Mary’s on May 28th.

The Reds must win both of their remaining fixtures to be in with the best possible chance to secure Champions League football. Although, banking six points may still not be enough. Despite Manchester United and Newcastle United being just one point ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s side, they both have a crucial game in-hand.

If both of Liverpool’s top four rivals win their three games, they will qualify for the Champions League next campaign. Liverpool will be hoping at least one team slips up at some point though, as they may be able to sneak their way into the top four at the final hurdle.

Here’s a look at Man United and Newcastle’s remaining fixtures and when they both play their respective games in-hand.

Erik ten Hag and his men will travel to the Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth this Saturday. They will then play their game in-hand against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Thursday, May 25th, before rounding off their season at home against Fulham.