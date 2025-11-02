Liverpool have made some big-money signings in recent years. | Getty Images

Ranking Liverpool’s top ten most expensive signings of all time, with some huge names

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As one of the most successful sides in European football in recent years, Liverpool have regularly been amongst the biggest spenders when the transfer window comes around.

Liverpool’s return to success has coincided with the explosion of the transfer market, a revelation which is believed by many to have reached new heights in 2017 when Neymar moved from Barcelona to PSG for £198 million. Goalkeepers and defenders were now worth more than ever before, and Liverpool moved smartly in the new market to secure some of their most important signings of the Jurgen Klopp era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds have largely retained a fairly high success rate on their major signings - something which has come into question this season amidst scrutiny after the signings of Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, who of course feature on this list.

While it is natural for some big-money buys to be remembered more fondly than others, nearly all were part of some successful times on Merseyside.

Liverpool’s top ten most expensive signings ever

10) Milos Kerkez - Just slipping his way onto this list is current Reds left-back Kerkez, who signed for a reported £40m from Bournemouth in June 2025. The Hungarian has had a slow start to life at Anfield, but at 21 years-old was signed due in part to his vast potential, which could still see him come good in a Liverpool shirt.

9) Luis Diaz - The Colombian arrived for £42m including add-ons in January 2022, signing from Porto and making an immediate impact as Liverpool chased the quadruple that season. While it was just the two domestic cup competitions the Reds would win, Diaz would become a key player under both Klopp and Arne Slot and won the Premier League title in his best goalscoring season for the club. The 28-year-old departed for Bayern Munich in a £65.5m deal this summer after 41 goals in 148 Liverpool appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8) Naby Keita - ‘Naby lad’ arrived in a £52.8m package from RB Leipzig in 2018, in what was seen as a major coup at the time. His injury-hit time at Anfield would not go down as a classic, but he won the Premier League and Champions League before departing for free five years later. Still one of the less successful moves on this list.

7) Dominik Szoboszlai - Probably deceptively high on this list is Szoboszlai, who signed in 2023 after the Reds triggered his £60m release clause, also from RB Leipzig. A title winner under Slot, the Hungarian is now 25 and still improving. One of the only players to retain significant praise so far this season, Szoboszlai’s versatility and consistency have been lauded.

6) Alisson - The second-most expensive goalkeeper in history, Alisson more than justified his £67m fee from Roma and has won almost all there is to win at the club. Though he has been hit by injuries in recent years, the Brazilian remains Slot’s No.1 for the near future.

Liverpool’s top five most expensive signings of all time

5) Virgil van Dijk - No sign of the likes of Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane here, but there is a top-five spot for the current Reds captain. Van Dijk’s record needs no introduction, and his £75m transfer fee from Southampton is rarely ever mentioned except to reiterate what great business it was. The Dutchman is one of just two players to captain Liverpool to a Premier League title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4) Hugo Ekitike - The French striker was a relative risk when he signed from Eintracht Frankfurt for a fee rising to £82m including add-ons this summer. But the 23-year-old has hit the ground running and scored six goals for his new club, proving to be worth his investment so far. More than can be said for the three players above him on this list.

3) Darwin Nunez - There is a little of a grey area in terms of how much Liverpool actually paid for Nunez, as his 2022 move from Benfica was worth an initial £64m but up to £85m in add-ons, many of which were likely paid as the Uruguayan won the Premier League title and made 143 appearances for the club. But his frustrating inconsistency and erratic finishing mean this move will not go down as a success, and the Reds were lucky that the Saudis came calling for £46m this summer.

2) Florian Wirtz - The man who was Liverpool’s British-record signing for just a couple of months, Wirtz signed from Bayer Leverkusen for a huge £116m (not £150m, like rival fans like to claim) and has struggled to live up to the billing so far. Still, the player is just 22 and it is too soon to truly judge his time at Liverpool. Fans retain hope that he will be one of the stars of the Reds’ next generation.

1) Alexander Isak - The Premier League’s transfer saga of the summer, Isak pushed through a move to Liverpool but at what cost? The Swede has been far from his usual self after spending the summer on strike, and he must start delivering on his £125m transfer fee soon. Unlike Wirtz, the former Newcastle United man can make no adaptation period excuses. But he is one of the world’s top strikers, and that will surely shine through.