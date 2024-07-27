Federico Chiesa has been heavily linked with Tottenham and Liverpool this summer. | Getty Images

Liverpool could miss out on one of their top attacking targets

Tottenham Hotspur look set to beat Liverpool to the signature of highly-rated Italian winger Federico Chiesa, according to reports.

FootballTransfers understands that Ange Postecogolou is a huge admirer of the Juventus man, who fired in nine goals and two assists for the Old Lady last season.

Chiesa is renowned for his blistering speed, dribbling ability and his composure in front of goal. He was a standout performer for Roberto Mancini’s Italy team which lifted Euro 2020 and has been a key player for Juventus in recent seasons.

These attributes had made the 26-year-old a key target for Liverpool, who are still waiting for their first signing under new manager Arne Slot. Premier League runners-up Arsenal have also been credited with interest in the winger as they look to bolster their attacking options to provide competition to Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

Chiesa is not thought to be a part of Thiago Motta’s new look team, according to Football Transfers and is not seen as a player that can fit into the new bosses’ system.

Reports claim that Juventus are looking for a quick sale and add that the winger could be available for a cut-price fee of around £25m.

Liverpool target teenage wonderkid after club’s bankruptcy

Liverpool are pushing to sign 17-year-old wonderkid Mathys Angely from Bordeaux, according to Get French Football News.

Angely is a highly-rated centre back, who has represented the French national team at both U16 and U17 level. He has been credited for his composure in possession and his strong leadership skills.

Such qualities have helped catapult Angely have into the first team picture at the Matmut Atlantique stadium and he made five appearances last term as the team finished 5th in Ligue 2.

Bordeaux are currently suffering from huge financial difficulties which could allow Liverpool to ruthlessly capitalise and gain the youngster for free.

In a club statement, released on Thursday 25 July, Bordeaux confirmed that they had filed for bankruptcy in order to avoid ‘heavy sanctions over ongoing financial difficulties.