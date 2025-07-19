Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur both have players each other wants to sign.

Liverpool have approached a point in the transfer window where they could be selling players they had initially expected to be on the books next season.

The Reds have enjoyed announcing blockbuster signings like Florian Wirtz so far but uncertainty continues to hang over the likes of Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate. The latter is especially one the media are keeping an eye on, as his current contract is due to expire next year.

Konate has already knocked back an extension offer from the club and is now being heavily linked with Real Madrid. While the Reds want to see him pen a new deal at Anfield, there’s a high likelihood that they could be forced to cash in before running the risk of losing him as a free agent.

Liverpool targeting a new centre-back

Liverpool have been looking to sign a new centre-back even before the concerns surrounding Konate. Having not replaced the now retired Joel Matip, the Reds are on the market for a fresh face, especially as it seems current options are starting to quickly deplete.

Football Insider reported earlier this year that Liverpool are ‘very keen’ on signing Micky van de Ven from Tottenham Hotspur. The Netherlands international is viewed as an ‘elite Champions League level’ player by the club and they feel he is capable of operating alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Despite his ongoing injuries at Spurs, Van den Ven is reportedly ‘hugely rated’ by Arne Slot, who knows plenty about him as a fellow Dutchman. The Liverpool boss is clearly a fan of the 24-year-old and the club have proved to be backing him and how he envisages his title-defending squad to look next season.

Tottenham ‘hold talks’ for Harvey Elliott

Tottenham are eager to keep Van de Ven on their books next season but the player’s agent has hinted that he is thinking about other clubs his client could move to.

“I wasn’t a good footballer, but that’s why I know how to help them. Micky fits this quality; he’s a born worker. After his injury, he’ll return to a high level, on par with any big club,” Jose Fortes said.

“Micky also has the level to one day play for a big club like Real Madrid. Besides, Madrid needs a player with his talents at the back.”

Spurs also have interest in a Liverpool player, which could open the floor to potential player-swap negotiations. According to Sebastien Vidal, Tottenham are ‘set to hold talks’ over a move for Harvey Elliott, as discussions with Morgan Gibbs-White are ‘slowing down’.

Elliott is another player Liverpool don’t particularly want to part with but as he is not guaranteed regular football, he is looking for somewhere he can play week in, week out.

Tottenham endured a dismal Premier League season last time out, finishing 17th in the table - the worst result without actually being relegated. They have hit the ground running so far this window with multiple new signings, and a creative playmaker is someone they’re keen on bringing in.

The two Premier League rivals would have some resistance to sign off a straight swap involving Van de Ven and Elliott, the idea of such a deal makes sense for all parties involved. To get it over the line, Spurs may be more likely to ask for some cash as part of the deal.