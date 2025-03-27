Arne Slot has reportedly given a ‘green light’ for a Liverpool star to leave in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool’s first season under Arne Slot couldn’t have been much better in the Premier League as they look to have the title all but sealed as they went into the international break with a 12-point lead at the top of the table.

The Reds have seen transfer controversy in recent days however, as reports emerged saying that Trent Alexander-Arnold has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid, and is set to move to the Bernabeu for free in the summer transfer window.

Alexander-Arnold may not be the only Liverpool star to leave in the summer, as new reports have said that Slot has given the green light for an attacker to leave, but the club aren’t so keen on the move.

Arne Slot and Liverpool confusion over Luis Diaz

Winger Luis Diaz’s future at Anfield is uncertain as he has not been able to get consistent starts under Slot this season despite putting up good numbers. The Colombian has made 42 appearances for the Reds this season, scoring 13 goals and five assists.

However, according to Caught Offside, Liverpool boss Slot has given the ‘green light’ for Diaz to leave and seek a transfer in the summer window. However, the club are very keen to keep him around and wants to overrule the manager and offer Diaz a new contract.

The Colombia international has been at Liverpool since January 2022, when he signed from Porto for £44 million. His contract isn’t due to expire until 2027, so he doesn’t need a new deal, but if the club do offer him an extension, it could send a message to Slot if the reports that he is allowing Diaz to leave are true.

Arsenal are one of several clubs said to be interested in the winger, with Barcelona, Juventus, Al Nassr, and Al Hilil also among the others.

Diaz is said to be worth around £70.8m, but has struggled to get consistent starts at Liverpool due to his competition for places with the likes of Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo. He could decide that he wants to leave, especially if a side like Arsenal are interested as they have a lack of depth at the winger position, meaning that he’ll have far less competition for a starting spot.

Liverpool could replace Diaz with 19-year-old Ligue 1 star

If Diaz was to leave in the summer transfer window, Slot would likely want to add another winger in order to replace him, especially considering that they could lose Salah with his contract expiring in June too.

The Reds have been linked with signing Lyon winger Malick Fofana, who at just 19, has already made a name for himself in Ligue 1. He’s made 35 appearances for Lyon this season, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists.

Recent reports have said that Fofana’s preferred destination would be Liverpool despite the fact that there are several Premier League sides reportedly interested in him. Furthermore, as Lyon are in a precarious financial situation, they could be forced to sell the winger in order to generate some profit.

