Liverpool sold several players who came through the academy in the summer but was letting Ben Gannon-Doak go the right decision?

One thing that sets Liverpool apart from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United is their ability to make money on players who are barely capable of making match day squads, never mind an impact on the first team.

One player who fell into this category during the summer was Ben Gannon-Doak with the Scotland international joining Bournemouth in a £25m deal, solid work for a player who arrived on a £600,000 cross border compensation fee and who only made 10 appearances for the first team.

The 19-year old has plenty of time on his side, however, the emergence of Rio Ngumoha all but ended his time on Anfield with the signings of Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz reducing even further the opportunities to play.

Why Arne Slot was right to sell Ben Gannon-Doak

Despite being a Scotland international, Gannon-Doak would have qualified as a club trained player if he had spent three years at Anfield before his 21st birthday. Slot, as seen with the sales of Harvey Elliot, Luis Diaz and Jarrel Quansah, isn't one for sentiment and Gannon-Doak was given the chance to go out and get more game time. The young winger did ok out on loan at Middlesbrough, just not well enough to persuade Slot that his future was with Liverpool.

Scotland has a shortage of forwards with pace and the ability to beat players which makes Gannon-Doak the rarest of things. Against Greece, he provided an outlet to counter attack, however, against Belarus, regardless of what wing he was on, Gannon-Doak roasted his marker and got in behind on numerous occasions.

The reason why Slot was entirely justified in letting him go though was because, despite the opportunities, the former Celtic academy kid didn’t create a single chance. A Liverpool winger needs to score goals and create assists.

One man who appreciates a good winger, seeing as they created most of his 400 professional goals is Ally McCoist who, speaking on Talksport, agrees that just one thing is missing from Gannon-Doak’s game: “The first 25 minutes he turned that big Belarus left-back inside out, he must have thought he was in a revolving door the big fella. Then he gets to the byline and took the wrong option, but I tell you what we’ve got something to work with there with that kid.

“You look back at the great players that we’ve had, whether it’s Jimmy Johnstone, Willie Henderson or Davie Cooper, all those boys on the wing. Now we’ve got the wee man and he excites me he really does.”

What did Gannon-Doak say about Scotland's performance?

Cannon-Doak at least recognised that he should have done better, speaking after the 2-1 win to BBC Sport: "We know what level we are and we know we can be much better than what we were tonight. Even though both games weren't the nicest to watch we've shown we can still win when we play that way. I did what the team wanted from me, I tried my best and I'm a bit disappointed I didn't contribute to a goal and put the game to bed a bit sooner but we've got the win and I did the defensive duties well I thought. Onto the next one.

"Belarus are good at what they're good at, they can make the game ugly and make you run but I think that's partly down to us because we weren't at the level we know we can be at. We can give some of the plaudits to them but a lot of it's down to us. We're not going to get carried away. We know what we need to do.”

For Gannon-Doak, it couldn’t be clearer what he needs to do, if he is to fulfil his potential.