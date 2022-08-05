Liverpool are expected to recruit in midfield during the 2023 summer transfer window but Reds-linked Renato Sanches has joined PSG.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There's been clamour from supporters for Liverpool to sign a midfielder throughout the summer.

While the arrivals of Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay have been met with widespread approval, there are still sections of fans who believe the Reds should not be quite finished in the transfer market.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plenty of Kopites would like to see Jurgen Klopp bolster his engine room before the window closes.

However, even with injuries to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones, it is looking unlikely.

2023 rebuild

It's generally expected that Liverpool will instead recruit midfield reinforcements in the summer of 2023.

Oxlade-Chamberlain will be out of contract, along with James Milner - who will then be the ripe age of 37.

In addition, Naby Keita's deal is due to expire in June although talks have been ongoing to tie him down to a new deal.

Still, a shake-up in the middle of the park is somewhat expected.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham is the name high up the shopping list.

Sanches switch

But in terms of other options should Bellingham not be available, Renato Sanches will seemingly be off the cards.

The Portugal international has been linked with a move to Anfield on several occasions.

Sanches has started to fulfil the burgeoning potential he showed at Benfica and Bayern Munich as a youngster before a difficult few years - including a forgettable loan spell at Swansea City.

A switch to Lille rejuvenated his career, though. In 2020-21, he played a key role to help them shock PSG and claim the Ligue 1 title.

Renato Sanches in action for Lille against Chelsea in the Champions League. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

However, after a modest 10th-place finish last season, Sanches has now swapped Lille for the Park des Princes.

The 24-year-old has completed a move to PSG for a reported fee of £12.5 million.

He reunites with former Lille manager Christophe Galtier and penned a five-year deal.

"I'm really happy to have arrived here in Paris," Sanches told the club website.

"I'm sure that I've made the right choice by signing for the club.

I chose Paris Saint-Germain because I think that it's the best project for me. Staying in France was important to me, as I know this league already.”

The task for Sanches will now be to end PSG’s wait for a maiden Champions League crown.