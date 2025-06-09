Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal have been linked with Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez in the summer transfer window.

There are set to be several outgoings from Liverpool this summer.

With Arne Slot already busy in terms of incomings, there will be members of the squad who need to make way. Jeremie Frimpong has signed for £29.5 million from Bayer Leverkusen as he replaces the void left by Trent Alexander-Arnold following his exit to Real Madrid.

Liverpool remain in negotiations with Leverkusen over a potential club-record deal for Florian Wirtz. The Reds have reportedly had their most recent bid of up to £113 million rejected for the attacking midfielder. AFC Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is also in talks over a move.

It appears that the Reds are making statements to their rivals after winning the Premier League title. The aim in the 2025-26 season is to defend the crown, as well as challenge for the Champions League.

But given how Fenway Sports Group run Liverpool on a self-sustainable model, there will need to be money recouped. The Reds have already brought in up to £28 million for allowing Alexander-Arnold to join Real early and selling Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford. However, there could be more sales to free up space in the budget and squad berths.

Darwin Nunez is one player expected to be on the move. The striker has endured three frustrating seasons at Anfield since his arrival for an initial £64 million from Benfica in 2022. Last term, Nunez was reduced to a bit-part role as Slot guided Liverpool to a 20th English championship. The Uruguay international started just eight top-flight matches and managed to score only seven goals in all competitions.

In truth, an exit has appeared likely for some time. Luis Diaz was often deployed as a makeshift centre-forward ahead of Nunez, while Diogo Jota was ahead in the pecking order. What’s more, there has been much talk of Liverpool bringing in a fresh marksman as it proved somewhat of a problem position despite the Premier League silverware now adorning the Anfield trophy cabinet.

A destination that has been mooted for Nunez has been the Saudi Pro League. Despite being in his peak years, the 26-year-old is a reported target for the Gulf state as they continue to try to attract top talent from across Europe. It has not been straightforward, though, with Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes rejecting a move.

And two strikers who have rebuffed the Saudis could see them turn their attention to Nunez. According to multiple reports, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has turned down Al Hilal. Osimhen spent the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Galatasaray and is not expected to be part of Napoli’s forthcoming plans. In addition, it’s suggested that Sporting CP’s prolific Viktor Gyokeres is on Al Hilal’s radar.

But it is said by Portuguese newspaper A Bola that the approach ‘has come up against the wishes of the man in the mask, who wants to continue his career in Europe, giving preference to the Premier League’. Manchester United and Arsenal have both been linked with Gyokeres, who fired 54 goals in all competitions this term.

Per the Guardian, Nunez is wanted by Al Hilal and Liverpool would be open to a sale. Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid have also been linked with a possible move for Nunez. Per Transfermrkt, Nunez has an estimated valuation of €45 million.