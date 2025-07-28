Liverpool could finalise the sale of their latest departure this week following recent news.

Liverpool are now closing in on the departure of Luis Diaz as their next major move of this jam-packed summer transfer window. The Reds have been busy as they prepare to kit out their Premier League title-defending squad, while balancing out their net spend in the process.

Rumours have surrounded the future of Diaz for months now, with reports stretching back to as far as Jurgen Klopps’s departure, when it was claimed the Colombian was no longer totally comfortable at the club.

Now, Liverpool are entering the final stages of a sale, with Fabrizio Romano ‘confirming’ the transfer plan to Bayern Munich.

Luis Diaz to sign for Bayern Munich

Arne Slot revealed last week that Diaz had been left out of Liverpool’s latest pre-season match against AC Milan due to his current transfer situation.

Speaking to the media after the match, the manager said: “In Lucho's situation it was [linked to his future], yeah. There are a lot of rumours around it lately and I cannot go into that. But he is training really well with us and we have decided, for now, not to play him yet.”

With Bayern Munich chasing Diaz’s signature for some time now, they have finally reached an agreement with the Reds over a deal. Liverpool have agreed a total £65.5 million deal for the winger’s sale, with Sky Sports reporting he is expected to leave his side’s tour and finalise the transfer on Monday.

Fabrizio Romano has followed up with further information on the transfer situation.

“Plan confirmed for Luis Diaz: new Bayern winger will arrive today in Munich and he’s set to complete medical on Tuesday. Four year deal to be signed in next 24 hours,” the transfer expert wrote on social media.

Luis Diaz sale could help fund Alexander Isak move

While Diaz looks set to leave the club, Liverpool remain heavily linked with top target Alexander Isak, despite the new addition of Hugo Ekitike. The ongoing saga between these two parties recently took a huge twist, as the Swedish striker has reportedly made it known he wants to explore a move away.

According to the latest updates, Isak did not travel as part of the squad ahead of their pre-season tour and while Newcastle United insist it’s down to an injury, a number of reports have claimed that the striker is considering a move to another club.

However, the Magpies are still standing firm on wanting to keep Isak on the books beyond the summer. That being said, the figure of £150 million has been mentioned countless times when it comes to the Isak situation.

If Newcastle do reluctantly let the Swede go, it’s not going to be for cheap. Liverpool are in a strong PSR situation right now but continuing to balance the books with big sales will only boost their position to be able to offer such staggering cash for an Isak transfer.