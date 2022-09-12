Liverpool transfer flop ‘completes medical’ ahead of shock Premier League return

Loris Karius is set to join Newcastle United after leaving Liverpool.

Loris Karius is primed to complete a move to Newcastle United.

The goalkeeper has been a free agent since being released by Liverpool in June following six years at Anfield.

Karius made a total of 49 appearances for the Reds - yet did not play again after a disastrous performance in the 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final.

The German was sent out on loan to Besiktas and Union Berlin before spending last season as Liverpool's fifth-choice keeper.

But having been without a club for more than two months, Karius, 29, is now set to join Newcastle to provide cover following an injury to No.2 Karl Darlow.

Reputable Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Karius has already undergone his medical ahead and signed a contract at St James' Park.

Speaking to Caught Offside, he said: “Loris Karius to Newcastle should be announced in a matter of days, or maybe even hours – it’s done.

“Karius completed his medical and signed the contract. It was really fast as Loris was considered as best option and accepted immediately, so there were no other talks.”