Liverpool have the chance to bolster their ranks in the upcoming January transfer window ahead of the second-half of the season. They also have the opportunity to offload some players should they wish to.

The Reds face Fulham at home this weekend as they look to keep their momentum going. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club....

Wing-back eyed

Liverpool are one of ‘several’ European teams who have shown an ‘interest’ in Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, according to a report by The Athletic. The 24-year-old, who is a Canada international, is facing an uncertain future in Germany with his contract up at the end of the season.

Davies, who started his career at Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS, joined Bayern back in 2019 and has since become a key player for the Bundesliga giants. He now has a big decision to make on what to do next with his situation up in the air.

A move to England would give him a fresh start and an opportunity to test himself in a new country. If he was to complete a switch to Merseyside, he would battle it out with Andy Robertson for a place in the team and would significantly bolster their squad.

Davies recently had this to say: “I’m playing here for Bayern Munich now, and that's what I'm concentrating on. I want to win every game. That's why I'm not thinking about it at the moment. Regardless of whether I stay or leave the club, I will always carry this club in my heart.”

Goalkeeper snubbed

Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio snubbed a move to Liverpool in the summer, according to his agent Carlo Alberto Belloni. The stopper ended up moving to Turin from Monza in the last window.

He helped Juve beat Manchester City in their last Champions League outing and made some impressive saves. Speaking after the match, Belloni said, as per Tuttosport: “Surely, Manchester City fans will remember his saves for a long time. We said no to Liverpool in the summer to join the Juventus project.

“He’s working hard to improve continuously. He set up a gym at home so he can train on his days off. He has an incredible mentality, and his desire is to be part of a Juventus side that rewrites history and wins important trophies.”

Di Gregorio would have added more competition and depth to the Reds’ goalkeeping department alongside Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher.

The latter has been enjoying plenty of game time over recent times and has played 12 matches this term. Former Reds man Jason McAteer has urged him to leave though and has said: “I think Caoimhin got to the point in his career now where he's going to have to make a big choice at the end of the season. If he wants a career somewhere else and play rather than just sit on the bench waiting to get in to play in a number of games for Liverpool.”