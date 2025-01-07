Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mick Brown has backed this target to be a ‘real asset’ to Arne Slot’s Liverpool side.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are one of the most-discussed clubs so far this window as the world continues to speculate over the contract situations involving three of their most influential players. Trent Alexander-Arnold remains firmly linked with Real Madrid and his performance against Manchester United had some fans nudging him toward the door.

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah remain in a similar position, with both players admitting there has been no progress in discussions over a new deal. Attempting to tie down this key trio is not the only thing the Reds are focused on, though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool are also looking to add new recruits to the squad as they pursue the Premier League title. Arne Slot’s side remain six points clear at the top of the table, with a game in-hand still to play. Numerous reports have been doing the rounds in the last few weeks as the Reds consider areas they feel should be bolstered.

The backline is the main area of concern following this season’s injury setbacks but the Premier League leaders have been following a new midfield target pretty close to home as well.

Liverpool ‘accelerating’ interest in Gibbs-White

Links between Liverpool and Morgan Gibbs-White have recently emerged and they are already evolving. The 24-year-old is turning a lot of heads with Nottingham Forest at the moment, who have stunned those around them with their superb first half of the season.

The East Midlands side have firmly established themselves as top four competitors, despite battling against relegation last campaign. Forest are currently third in the table and are enjoying a five-game win streak after beating the likes of Man United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also remain the only club to beat Liverpool so far this season after Callum Hudson-Odoi’s goal at Anfield proved to be a sign of exciting things to come for Forest.

Former Man United chief scout Mick Brown has informed Football Insider that Liverpool are ‘accelerating’ their interest in Gibbs-White, who has three goals and three assists from midfield so far. The former Wolves star is also part of the same agency as Ibrahima Konaté, which could potentially help out Liverpool if they decide to make a formal approach.

“Liverpool are very interested in making a move to sign him, and I can think of plenty of other teams keeping an eye on his progress as well. He would step in there and be a real asset to that side,” Brown said.

“If you look around the country, he’s a player that stand out because there aren’t many, if any players who can do what he does. There might be better technical players abroad, but there won’t be many players who show as much heart as he does, and that’s what you need in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You need people who can play, but who are also willing to put everything on the line. If he gets a move to a bigger team, he will have earnt it and he deserves that move. But at the moment, he’s playing for the team who are third in the Premier League. That means a lot. And they won’t want to lose a key part of that side, especially not in January.“