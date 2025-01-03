Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are back in Premier League action this weekend

Liverpool host Manchester United on Sunday as they look to keep their momentum going. They are in the hunt for the Premier League table and are sat top of the table.

The Reds turned to Arne Slot last summer and he has made a positive impression since then. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Liverpool eye Dani Olmo deal

Liverpool are ‘keen’ on a move for Barcelona attacking midfielder Dani Olmo along with rivals Manchester City, according to a report by Sky Germany. The Reds are being linked with a shock swoop for the La Liga ace this winter. He won Euro 2024 last year in Germany with the Spain national team following their win over England in the final in Berlin.

The Reds have the chance to bring in some new faces to bolster their ranks with the January transfer window open for business. They also have the opportunity to let some players head out the exit door to help free up space and funds between now and the end of the month.

Olmo, who is 26-years-old, joined Barcelona last summer but they have recently lost their appeal to register him for the second-half of the season meaning his future in Spain is now up in the air as they look to find a solution. The player’s agent Andy Bara has told GiveMeSport: “It’s a stressful situation for Dani as it would be for any other player. But he’s a great player and person, he’s trying to be calm. Of course, Dani is a winner and he loves to play the games, not to watch them.

“We are not negotiating with any club. Dani is Barcelona player and he wants to be a Barcelona player. He has made a big effort in his life to be at Barcelona. It was his desire for a long time. Barcelona is the first and last option! Dani, his father, family, me, we’re not thinking about other options."

He added: “Of course the best players are when players are free, but the emotions also matter. We have never made any career decision for money. Dani plays football as he loves the game, he made a massive effort to be at Barcelona. I’m also happy to have Dani at Barcelona, he's one of the best players in the world at one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

Liverpool’s Federico Chiesa stance

Liverpool are ‘open’ to letting Federico Chiesa head out the exit door over the coming weeks amid interest from Italy, according to TBR Football. The 27-year-old has struggled for game time since his move to England and is wanted back in his home country by the likes of Napoli, Roma, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Atalanta and Fiorentina.

The Reds snapped him up to add more competition and depth to their attacking ranks but he hasn’t been able to force his way into their team as of yet. He has played only four matches so far this term.