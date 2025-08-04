Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool are set to sanction a number of player exits before the September 1 transfer deadline

It has been an incredibly-busy summer at Anfield and Liverpool remain in the thick of the transfer action despite a number of deals already being done on the red half of Merseyside.

There were a number of headline arrivals early in the transfer window with the likes of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez making their way to Anfield. The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah and Caoimhin Kelleher have moved on.

The Reds signed Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt last month and looked to have all-but completed their forward additions but remain in the hunt for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. They also saw Luis Diaz move on last week.

Darwin Nunez is also likely to leave the club but an exit for another player is much further down the line. Tyler Morton has agreed a five-year deal with Ligue 1 side Lyon, as reported by L’Equipe over the weekend.

Tyler Morton likely to board private jet leaving Liverpool

Eagle-eyed Sky News text producer and self-confessed Liverpool fan Nicholas Bieber has pointed out on X that a private jet is set to leave Liverpool for Lyon on Monday afternoon, with the likelihood the plane will be carrying Tyler Morton to finalise his move to France.

He is poised to make the move to Lyon for around £8.7m. He had also been eyed by West Ham United over the summer as he is down the midfield pecking order at Anfield. He spent consecutive seasons out on loan between 2022 and 2024, playing for Blackburn Rovers and Hull City, respectively.

He made five appearances for the Reds last season, none of which came in the Premier League. He has played a total of 14 senior games for the club. He was linked with moves to Middlesbrough and Bayer Leverkusen in recent windows but both clubs failed to meet the Reds’ asking price. Liverpool were also reluctant to let him go having already sanctioned a number of exits for their youngsters, with Morton kept back to provide cover.

Arne Slot lauds Tyler Morton quality

Speaking about him last October, Arne Slot said: “That is the balance we always try to find with our players, also with our very talented ones and sometimes that means you bring them on a loan – Stefan Bajcetic [to Red Bull Salzburg] was a very good example to that.

“Then you hope to see that he plays a lot, and he already played a few games. And then it's very pleasing in this particular situation that he went to a very good manager as well with Pepijn Lijnders that knows this club.

“And for Ben Doak [to Middlesbrough], it's similar. He also went to a very good manager and they have a very good playing style. It's a balance we need to find: do we want to play them on a regular basis or once in a while and keep them with us where we have to be aware of our own interests?

“So, we can't let everybody go that doesn't play all the time – and there Tyler Morton is a good example of that. He's a quality, quality player, good enough to play everywhere around the league, but is in competition with so many good midfielders over here.”