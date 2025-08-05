Liverpool have reportedly approached Newcastle over Alexander Isak | Getty Images

Liverpool are interested in signing Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak this summer

Liverpool’s pursuit of Newcastle United superstar Alexander Isak appears to be ongoing despite the Reds seeing a bid rejected by the Magpies last week.

It emerged last month that the Merseyside outfit had approached Newcastle to express their interest in Isak and lay out their willingness to do a deal in the region of £120m. However, the St James’ Park outfit insisted the Sweden international was not for sale.

He has a valuation of £150m and despite being told he is not for sale, the player himself later expressed a desire to explore a move away from Newcastle. The Reds made a bid last week which was said to be in the region of £110m but that was swiftly knocked back by the Magpies.

Isak did not attend the club’s pre-season tour and has only just returned to Newcastle after spending time training alone at Real Sociedad’s facilities in Spain.

David Ornstein offers intriguing update on Alexander Isak

Highly-respected and reputable journalist David Ornstein has suggested that Newcastle could be softening their stance as the Magpies “understand a deal might have to be done” for Isak to join Liverpool. However, he noted the north east club would need to get the “right” offer.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, The Athletic journalist said: "I think it has come to the point where Newcastle understand a deal might have to be done, provided they get the right financial offer.

“And I suspect they probably will considering Liverpool's apparent commitment to this and Isak's determination but the PIF (Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund) will not roll over regarding this, they'll want the circumstances to be right for them and that involves a high-quality replacement coming in for them, the first choice is Benjamin Sesko, but the issue with that is competition from Manchester United & the financial package.

“If they don't get someone in I don't see how they will be willing to release Isak, however, there are four weeks so there is time and scope for a replacement to be sorted and for Newcastle to accept an offer providing it is at the right financial level.

“Newcastle did not want to be in this position but Isak's representatives have made it clear to Newcastle that they would be departing this summer so for all parties a solution needs to be found as the current situation cannot continue."

Why Liverpool want Alexander Isak

The Newcastle striker is arguably the best number nine in world football, and at the age of 25 he is entering his prime years. The Reds have already added to their attack this summer with the arrival of Hugo Ekitike but with Luis Diaz moving on, the club are in need of reinforcements.

There is also the issue of Mohamed Salah’s longevity. As of yet, the Egyptian has not showed any signs of slowing down but Isak is a lot younger than the ex-Roma forward and his goal output will need to be replaced eventually.

While the Reds clinched the Premier League title last term, they were knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 so adding more quality will be key to challenging on more fronts. Isak can offer a potent goal threat and will have plenty of quality around him, with the likes of Florian Wirtz able to provide service to the forward, if he makes the move to Anfield.