Liverpool secure £60m transfer boost ahead of massive July transfer deal

The Brighton midfielder could be a shrewd addition to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Liverpool target Alexis Mac Allister has had his future revealed by his father amid reports linking him with a move to Anfield.

The Brighton midfielder has been in excellant form for his club this season but he also played a key role in Argentina’s World Cup triumph in Qatar.

With the news breaking this week that Liverpool will no longer pursue a move for Jude Bellingham, the attention has turned to alternative targets with Neil Jones confirming that Mac Allister is a target for the Reds.

In light of that report, Mac Allister’s father has also revealed that his son will be leaving the club this summer, giving Liverpool a boost in their pursuit of the 24-year-old.

Speaking to Bolavip Argentina, Carlos Mac Allister revealed: “I believe the next transfer window will find him playing for another team.

“We don’t know which one, we are just starting talks in general, but it is most likely Alexis will be playing for another team next July.”

Having developed under Graham Potter since moving to Brighton from Argentinos Juniors in 2019, he’s improved once again under Roberto De Zerbi, as the Seagulls are currently gunning for European football.

Mac Allister has contributed 10 goals and two assists in 29 appearances in all competitions this season and continues to be a star player in what is an exciting young side.

His ability to play across multiple position coupled with his technical ability has made him a valuable and attractive prospect for the top clubs in England and his tireless work-rate makes him a player that Jurgen Klopp would love to utilise in his faltering midfield.

Plus, the fact he ranks in the 96th percentile for shots per90 would help Liverpool add an attacking threat from midfield - the likes of which haven’t existed during his Klopp’s time at the club.

And his 2.61 tackles per game show he can also contribute defensively, but he would have to be allowed the freedom to roam alongside two more conservative midfield players.

