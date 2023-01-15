Liverpool transfer news as ‘big’ FSG claim made amid ‘cash set aside’

Liverpool transfer news as FSG claim made amid midfield concerns.

Liverpool 'have the backing' of owners Fenway Sports Group to complete a second 'box-office' signing in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Football Insider claims that the Reds have cash set aside and could complete a deal late in the window.

The Reds' woes continued as they suffered to a 3-0 loss at Brighton on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp's side have now dropped to ninth in the Premier League table and there is a serious concern about whether they'll qualify for next campaign's Champions League.

Liverpool signed Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven for an initial £37 million at the start of the month. But there remains clamour from supporters for the Reds to strengthen in midfield.

Klopp previously admitted that Liverpool cannot treat the transfer window like playing Monopoly and revealed at his pre-Brighton press conference that it's unlikely any more recruits will arrive this month.

But Football Insider reports that the Anfield recruitment team, who have the backing of owners FSG, are not giving up hope of a new face being brought in. A priority, it is said, would be an A-list midfielder.

