Reports suggest that Kylian Mbappe was told a summer move to Real Madrid was not allowed and he could only join Liverpool.

The forward signed a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain in May, having widely been expected to join Real Madrid.

However, Mbappe’s future became uncertain in the following months with The Athletic reporting that he ‘expressed discomfort to management about the direction in which PSG were heading’.

PSG consultant Antero Henrique ‘opened the door’ for Mbappe to leave - although a whopping price tag of £352 million was slapped on his head.

What’s more, it is claimed that Mbappe was told he couldn’t move to Madrid and it would have to be Liverpool he joined.

That was something he supposedly turned down and instead stayed at the Ligue 1 champions. Mbappe, who helped France reach the 2022 World Cup final, is still said to have his heart on a future move to Real in the future.

Would Liverpool have wanted to sign Mbappe?

Mbappe is regarded as the world’s best player by many and has been linked with Liverpool in the past.

But given the staggering fee the Reds would have had to pay, it can almost certainly be said that it wouldn’t have been paid had Mbappe been open to the transfer.