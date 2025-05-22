Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

One of Europe’s most exciting young stars is on the radar of a host of England’s top clubs

Continuing from where they left off is the name of the game for Liverpool next year, after an outstanding 2024/25 season culminated in a record-equalling 20th league title in Arne Slot’s first season at the club.

Rival fans may point to the Reds dropping points in May since the Premier League title was secured with four matches to play, but this can be forgiven since the last time a side secured the title with so many matches to spare was Liverpool themselves back in 2020.

Liverpool know they can assert their dominance over English football further with a strong transfer window, so Slot and the board have acted fast to make progress on key transfer business ahead of the start of June. While defence has been the priority so far, Slot will hope to strengthen across all areas of the pitch if the Reds are to challenge for domestic and European success next term.

Lyon ace Cherki wants Premier League move

Rayan Cherki has been one of the most exciting young talents in Europe this year, and reports by TBR Football have emerged that the 21-year-old is hoping to join one of England’s top clubs this summer after an impressive season in Lyon. He can reportedly leave for just over £20m.

While his talent has been known for a while, it is in 2024/25 that the French youth international has really come of age. This has alerted clubs across the Premier League, with reports that no less than six Premier League giants are holding talks with Cherki’s representatives - Aston Villa, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool.

While advisors have recommended Cherki join a side such as Crystal Palace, who may require a replacement for Eberechi Eze this summer, the versatile attacking midfielder or winger has his eyes set on a move to one of England’s biggest clubs.

Should Cherki sign for Liverpool, he may join up with Lyon team-mate Malick Fofana who has also been linked with a summer move to the Reds.

Cherki has shone in Lyon

Cherki has reached new heights this season, his 12 goals and a staggering 20 assists in all competitions easily representing the best return of his career so far. His form in Lyon’s run to the Europa League quarter-finals was particularly eye-catching, registering a goal or assist every 76 minutes before OL’s dramatic exit at the hands of defeated finalists Manchester United.

Having come through the youth ranks at Lyon, Cherki made his professional debut aged 16 years and 63 days in October 2019 and scored his first goals for the club in the Coupe de France just three months later. He has been on a gradual rise to prominence ever since, becoming a regular fixture in the side the following season and honing his natural talent and ability to unlock a defence.

Former France U21s manager Thierry Henry was previously full of praise for him. The ex-Arsenal and Barcelona ace said: “Rayan, when he plays like that, it's just impossible to defend against him.”