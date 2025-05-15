Andy Robertson and Federico Chiesa of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on April 23, 2025 in Kirkby, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are planning an overhaul of their squad in the summer transfer window

Liverpool are planning a squad overhaul this summer as Arne Slot’s Reds prepare to begin their title defence after a commanding season at Anfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave the club he joined way back in 2004, with his contract saga coming to an end shortly after the title was confirmed with the England man heading to Real Madrid.

Darwin Nunez could also be on the way out, the Uruguayan striker’s inconsistent form has led to a fall from favour under Slot. Other big-name players such as Ibrahima Konaté and Caoimhín Kelleher have also been linked with moves away.

After the Reds brought in just one first-team player last summer, this year will likely be different as strengthening is needed in key areas. The full-back positions are priority, Jeremie Frimpong reportedly a prime target to replace Alexander-Arnold while Milos Kerkez has long been linked with the club to provide competition for Andy Robertson. Ambitious moves for Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz could also be in the offing, though both would cost upwards of £100m.

Federico Chiesa staring down Anfield exit

Italian international Federico Chiesa was brought in by Slot last summer for an initial £10m, but he has failed to hit the heights many hoped and he could already be on the way out as the club look for alternatives.

Chiesa was known for striking fear into the hearts of full-backs on the way to winning Euro 2020 with Italy, but his career had already begun a downward trajectory before his transfer to the Premier League and a lack of first-team opportunities at Anfield have followed.

The 27-year-old has only made five league appearances, totalling 41 minutes, with his most notable contribution in 13 appearances in all competitions a late goal to halve the deficit in the EFL Cup final against Newcastle at Wembley.

It has now been reported by Lewis Steele has in the Daily Mail that it is “the end of the road” at Liverpool for Chiesa.

“After a brief cameo away at Chelsea to take his appearances total to five in the Premier League – enough to qualify for a medal despite his minutes only adding up to 41 – the winger was nowhere to be seen in the next squad,” he wrote. “That is rather damning and it feels like the end of the short road is near for Chiesa.”

The clubs linked with a move for Chiesa

Several Serie A teams are interested as the Italian could make a return to his home country. Atalanta are one of those linked, along with the likes of Napoli. AS Roma and AC Milan are other possible destinations, though Chiesa’s wages could prove a stumbling block.

In a sensational twist, Europa League finalists Tottenham have reportedly joined the race for Chiesa, due in part to his links with returning director of football Fabio Paratici who may once again take up a formal role at Spurs. Liverpool will hope to make their money back on Chiesa if he is to leave the club.