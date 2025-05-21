Diogo Jota, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ibrahima Konate, Darwin Nunez and Wataru Endo of Liverpool celebrate the teams victory and confirmation of winning the Premier League title after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield on April 27, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are preparing for a major summer overhaul as they look to defend the Premier League title

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are preparing to celebrate their Premier League title success as Crystal Palace visit Anfield on Sunday with the Reds set to lift the trophy after their last game of the campaign.

It will be a real party atmosphere on Merseyside as the travelling Palace fans will also be revelling in their FA Cup victory over Manchester City last weekend - which was a first major honour for the Eagles since their formation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Liverpool are looking at adding to their squad, some players will be headed for the exit door. One confirmed departure is Trent Alexander-Arnold but there are set to be more.

Darwin Nunez agrees to join Atletico Madrid this summer

Striker Darwin Nunez has struggled to establish consistent form since moving to Liverpool from Benfica almost three years ago. The Uruguayan was a big-money signing for the Reds, joining for an initial £64m in a deal that could rise to £85m. Several add-ons have been met since his debut but Liverpool have not had to pay the entire £85m with some add-ons still unfulfilled.

In a report from CadenaSER in Spain, it has been reported that Nunez has agreed to join Atletico Madrid this summer as “everything has been discussed” with the striker who has given his approval to join the Spanish club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report adds that Diego Simeone’s side have yet to hold talks over a fee with Liverpool. Atletico are hoping to sell Angel Correa this summer, which will allow them to afford Nunez. Liverpool are unlikely to recoup all of the money they spent on Nunez but could still earn a decent fee for the striker - and are unlikely to let him go on the cheap.

Arne Slot appears to have signalled end of Darwin Nunez’s career

Since wrapping up the title, Slot has been tinkering slightly with his starting line-ups as he looks to give more fringe players a chance to stake their claim ahead of next season.

However, Nunez was only a late substitute against Tottenham Hotspur when Liverpool won the league and he has not started in any of the last three games. His last start was against Southampton on March 8, as he scored and assisted in a 3-1 victory. He has not had a goal contribution since.

Nunez’s career at Anfield appeared to be uncertain back in February when Slot publicly criticised his work-rate. The striker missed a big chance in a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa with Slot unhappy by how Nunez reacted to squandering the opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slot said: "I helped him by saying you can miss a chance. I wasn't only hard on him. But for the second time in a row I wasn't happy with his work effort, against Wolves and against Villa.

"I can't accept if a player doesn't give everything. That is clear. I can accept it once, but twice was a bit too much. That's why I addressed it. If you miss a chance, you need to be fighting for the team. I'm not saying he didn't do that at all, but it wasn't the usual Darwin, the one that is loved by the fans. That is mainly because he always works so hard."