Liverpool are set to overhaul their squad in the summer with a number of incomings and exits

Liverpool have had one summer exit confirmed with Trent Alexander-Arnold poised to leave the club on a free transfer and more departures are expected in the upcoming transfer window.

Arne Slot has won the Premier League title in his debut season at the club but has not had the opportunity to put his stamp on the current Anfield squad. Federico Chiesa has been the only addition under the Dutchman, but the Euro 2020 winner has not been given much of a chance at first-team level.

After not spending much in the last three windows, the Reds have funds to play with but will also need to sell some players in order to get deals done for their desired targets. One player heavily linked with a departure is striker Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan has not started a Premier League game since a 3-1 win over Southampton in early March. He scored and assisted in that game but has not been involved in a goal since.

European clubs ‘formalise’ offers for Nunez

According to Fichajes, Napoli and RB Leipzig have ‘formalised’ offers of €60m (£50.5m) for Nunez as they eye the Liverpool striker this summer. RB Leipzig have missed out on a Champions League spot as they sit seventh in the Bundesliga. They are four points behind fourth with one game remaining and three points behind fifth as they look to qualify for the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Napoli could be in a stronger position to land Nunez as they sit top of Serie A and have confirmed their place in the Champions League next season. They could also win the Italian top flight, as they sit one point above Inter with two games remaining.

Fichajes have claimed Nunez’s future has taken an ‘interesting turn’ as two big European clubs eye his services. Nunez’s exit links are not new but it has mostly been clubs in Saudi Arabia that have been strongly credited with an interest in the player. However, now both Napoli and Leipzig are said to be willing to pay €60m to sign him.

€60m deal for Nunez would be a major win for Liverpool

Liverpool’s up front fee for Nunez was £64m back in the summer of 2022 but add-ons have since taken his move to around £75m. There were reports that his lack of starts were down to another add-on that would see Liverpool pay Benfica another £4.3m once Nunez hit his 60th start in the Premier League or Champions League.

Even if the Reds can recover £50m of what they spent on Nunez, it is something they should seriously consider. Nunez was publicly criticised by manager Arne Slot earlier in the season after missing a glaring chance against Villa. And the manager’s selection decisions in recent weeks hint that Nunez does not have a place at Liverpool for the long term.

Slot said: “I would prefer him to score but the word ‘chance’ says it all. It is a chance and not 100% that it goes in.

“I can accept misses but what is harder for me to accept is his behaviour after the chance. It got too much in his head, he was not the usual ­Darwin who works his ass off and makes sure he helps the team. He was too ­disappointed he missed that chance.”