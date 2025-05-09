Manchester City's Belgian midfielder #17 Kevin De Bruyne applauds at the end of the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on May 2, 2025. Manchester City wins 1 - 0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool have been linked with a surprise move for Manchester City ace Kevin de Bruyne with the Premier League icon available on a free transfer this summer.

The Belgium international announced earlier in the season that he would bring his time with City to an end when his contract with the club ran out in June. He later revealed that he had not been offered a new deal as he now looks for his next career move.

He has been linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia and the MLS while a report from Italy earlier this week claimed that Napoli and Liverpool were both interested in the midfielder, with the Reds even making an offer to the player.

Fabrizio Romano refutes Liverpool links with Kevin De Bruyne

Sharing an update on the transfer story, Fabrizio Romano claimed on his YouTube channel that Liverpool have not made an approach to sign De Bruyne with no negotiations underway between the Anfield club and the midfielder.

He said: “At the moment, from what I'm hearing, Liverpool are not in negotiations for Kevin De Bruyne. Liverpool have not approached Kevin De Bruyne. Liverpool are not talking to Kevin De Bruyne.

“So that's the case as far as I'm aware. Kevin De Bruyne is speaking to several clubs. I told you about Chicago Fire and more, so there will be conversations with more clubs. So let's see how it goes or if he decides to stay in Europe. But I'm not aware of Kevin De Bruyne being in conversations with Liverpool.”

The report from Italy claimed that De Bruyne has a contract offer from Liverpool but did not indicate if any further discussions were underway. The midfielder will turn 34 in June and has battled more frequent injury problems in recent seasons.

Kevin De Bruyne to Liverpool could make sense - on reduced terms

De Bruyne’s wage at Man City is believed to be around £400,000 a week, and Liverpool World understands the Belgian would be required to take a significant pay-cut to join the Reds. Liverpool’s midfield is not one of the areas that needs a major overhaul in the summer but the opportunity to bring in somebody of De Bruyne’s experience could prove tempting.

The player’s best years may be behind him but he still has bags of quality and could help Arne Slot’s side unlock some defences next season.

De Bruyne has already expressed his admiration for the Anfield atmosphere as he said in 2019: "I like Anfield, I like it a lot. I love people being on you, being noisy, that is what it's all about. I love the passion of football. Lately, a lot of new things have been introduced in football, but I still love things how they were in the old days - people shout and get their team forward.

"When Liverpool get that atmosphere, it gives them a nudge and for the other team, it gives a feeling of nervousness. As a team, you need to stay calm. That's probably the most difficult and the most important thing. If you get nervous and anxious, they smell it. It's kill or be killed at that time."