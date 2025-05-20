Liverpool manager Arne Slot could have a decision to make over one of his stars | AFP via Getty Images

One of Arne Slot’s more regular starters is being eyed by Barcelona, per reports in Spain

Liverpool have been making major strides in the transfer market before the summer transfer window has even opened, with two signings already close to completion before the Premier League trophy has been held aloft.

Jeremie Frimpong is reported to have flown in to have his medical with the Reds ahead of a £29.5m transfer from Bayer Leverkusen, while on the opposite flank at left-back, a move for Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is getting closer with the Cherries reportedly valuing the 21-year-old Hungarian at £45m.

The Premier League champions could also see departures. One man who has attracted interest is Colombia international Luis Díaz, newly-crowned Spanish champions Barcelona expressing an interest in the 28-year-old.

Barca keen on Díaz as ‘priority’ emerges

According to a report by Fichajes, Liverpool ace Díaz is Barcelona’s priority for this summer transfer window, and the Catalan club are exploring potential avenues of getting a deal done.

Díaz has had the most prolific season of his Liverpool career to date, hitting double figures in Premier League goals for the first time with 13, and notching 17 in all competitions on the way to the Reds’ title win.

Hansi Flick’s Barca are targeting the Colombian for a potential summer swoop, valuing his speed and ability to breach defences from wide positions. It is believed that Liverpool will only consider offers of €80m (£67.3m) for the forward. Barca internally view Díaz as a perfect addition to their style of play, and believe he would be keen to adorn the Blaugrana shirt.

The La Liga giants are exploring other ways to make the signing work amidst financial difficulties at the club, which may make the desired transfer fee a stumbling block. A swap deal involving one or multiple Barca players is a possibility as the Catalan club look to finance a “dream” move for Díaz.

Arne Slot is a big fan of the Colombian

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot may be reluctant to part ways with Díaz, having previously expressed how much he likes the player after Díaz scored a hat-trick while playing through the centre in a 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in November.

Slot said: “Not only the people in Colombia like and love Lucho, the fans of Liverpool love him a lot as well. I heard many times the fans singing his song. And the manager likes him a lot as well – I don't love him but I like him a lot!

“Because you all look at the goals Lucho scored and the goals Cody scored, I also look at the fact how hard they track back, how much they have to defend. I ask a lot from them, so that's why sometimes we have to rotate them. But Lucho, for me, is a starter. And I said this three days ago about Cody as well – he's, for me, a starter also.”