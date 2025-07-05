Alisson Becker, Darwin NÃºÃ±ez, Luis DÃ­az, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool celebrate as the team bus passes through fans in celebration during the Liverpool Trophy Parade on May 26, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have already been firm in their stance over one star player but one club is expected to make a fresh approach

Liverpool have a number of players they are keen to sell this summer as they look to raise funds to bolster Arne Slot’s squad even further.

The Reds have already had a big transfer outlay this window, with the arrivals of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez costing just under £200m. More additions are expected but it is likely to require some player sales.

Liverpool have been linked with Marc Guehi and Castello Lukeba after selling Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen. Darwin Nunez is expected to move on to make way for a new striker. Luis Diaz has been the subject of approaches from Barcelona, Bayern Munich and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

The Reds are not open to a sale of the Colombian but Barcelona are now reportedly planning a fresh approach after seeing a deal collapse for another one of their left-wing targets.

Barcelona to come back for Luis Diaz after Nico Williams twist

It was reported by several outlets in mid-June, including BBC Sport, that Williams had agreed on personal terms over a move to Barca with the Spanish international settling on a six-year deal with the La Liga giants. He had a release clause of £53m at the time, which Barcelona were happy to pay. Barca’s sporting director Deco had met with Williams in Ibiza to strike the verbal agreement on terms.

However, in a shock twist to the transfer - Williams has decided to remain at Athletic Club and penned a mammoth 10-year extension deal with his hometown club. The 22-year-old’s previous deal was due to run out in 2027 and his release clause is now said to be over £75m.

"When decisions have to be made, for me, what weighs most is the heart. I'm where I want to be, with my people, this is my home," said Williams.

Williams helped Athletic Club reach the Champions League last season as they finished fourth in La Liga. After missing out on Williams following the collapse of their agreement, Barca are now reportedly ready to come back in for Liverpool’s Diaz.

Fabrizio Romano gives update as Barcelona to make second attempt for Luis Diaz

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is also an option for Barcelona, but it appears Diaz is now their top target. Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The deal is off and Nico [Williams] and Barcelona is not gonna happen.

“For Barcelona I wanted to confirm once again guys, that Barcelona want to try again for Luis Diaz. So Barcelona will make an attempt for Luis Diaz.

“Barcelona want to go strong, want to try, want to make new approach with Liverpool. It's not gonna be an easy one because Liverpool already closed the doors to Bayern a few days ago and to Barcelona a few weeks ago. So Liverpool were not that keen on selling Luis Diaz.

“Now of course Barcelona want to try and so we registered this interest from Barca, this intention from Barca to try again, but at the moment again nothing else in terms of negotiations also because Barcelona have just received the message of Nico Williams deal collapsing, so it will take some time before they will reactivate the other options. Among these options there is also Marcus Rashford. Marcus Rashford would be very keen on a move to Barcelona.”

Diaz had his best goal-scoring season at Anfield last term and is under contract with the Reds until the summer of 2027. He had indicated last month his representatives had spoken to other clubs.