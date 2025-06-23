A general view of the Premier League trophy as players and staff of Liverpool sing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' as Liverpool are crowned the Champions of the Premier League for the 2024/25 Season following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield on May 25, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images/Getty Images For Th

Latest Liverpool transfer news as rival Champions League sides express interest in a key star

Bayern Munich have “suddenly” entered the race for Liverpool star Luis Diaz, according to reports in Germany, with the Bundesliga champions still retaining an interest in Cody Gakpo.

Diaz has two years left to run on his deal with the Reds after signing for the Merseyside outfit from FC Porto in January 2022. The Colombian international has attracted interest from a number of clubs in the window including the likes of Barcelona.

Since arriving at Liverpool, he has played 148 games with 41 goals and 23 assists. Last season was his best on the goal-scoring front since arrived at Anfield as he netted 17 times in all competitions - including 13 in the Premier League as won his first league title in England. He has also won an FA Cup and two League Cups with the Reds.

According to CFBayern Insider, Bayern have ‘suddenly’ emerged as contenders to sign Diaz after Real Madrid opted to keep a hold of Rodrygo. New Madrid boss Xabi Alonso is keen to keep hold of Rodrygo, leaving no room in the squad for Diaz.

It is also claimed that Diaz in fact had a ‘preliminary agreement’ with Real Madrid, who have already signed Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer and are expressing an interest in Ibrahima Konate.

Real Madrid’s La Liga rivals Barcelona had been strongly linked with Diaz but they also appear out of the running for the player. The Reds are not looking to sell the Colombian and Barca have moved to alternate targets. A number of reports have claimed that Nico Williams has agreed terms on a six-year deal with the La Liga champions as he gears up to leave Athletic Club.

Luis Diaz has already addressed Liverpool future

Speaking while on international duty earlier this month, Diaz affirmed he was happy at Liverpool but revealed ‘contact with other clubs’ and indicated he would be opening to renewing his contract, which expires in 2027.

He said: "I'm very happy at Liverpool, I've always said so. They've welcomed me very well from day one.

“We are currently in contact with Liverpool, because we are talking to clubs, and that's normal given the transfer market that's opening. We're trying to arrange what's best for us. We’re talking to clubs, it’s normal in the market and we’re looking at what’s best for us.

“I'm waiting to see what happens. If they (Liverpool) give us a good renewal or I stay there for two years, I’ll be happy. Now it’s up to them.”