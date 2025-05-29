Arne Slot celebrates with the Premier League trophy. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool are making some serious moves in the transfer market

Liverpool are not wasting any time when it comes to strengthening their squad for the defence of their Premier League title. The transfer window opens for just over a week from Sunday before closing again on June 10.

It will then re-open in mid-June before closing again on September 1. The Reds have all-but completed a deal to sign Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen and are also aiming to get deals over the line for Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez and Leverkusen superstar Florian Wirtz.

Those deals could take the club’s transfer spend close to £200m but having only signed a handful of players in the last few transfer windows, the club are in a strong position to enter the market and bolster their squad. Some more depth will help Arne Slot next season after a tough period in February and March saw the club miss out on other trophies.

With three players strongly linked with moves, a new name has emerged according to the latest reports from Italy.

Liverpool make contact to sign Atalanta star Ederson

Liverpool have ‘started preliminary contacts’ with Atalanta midfielder Ederson over a potential summer transfer. The Brazilian is out of contract next summer and according to Tutto Atalanta, he appears unwilling to sign a new deal with the Serie A club.

His contract status has led to a flux of interest from across Europe, with Manchester United, Newcastle United and Barcelona all said to have been in contact alongside Liverpool. The 25-year-old joined Atalanta in 2022 and was a key part of the side that won the 2023-24 Europa League title.

According to reports just last month, Atalanta put a £64m price tag on Ederson despite him having just 12 months to run on his deal come the summer. Given the player has yet to express a desire to sign a new contract, the Italian outfit must decide whether to sell him this summer or risk losing him for a free in 2026 - or even on a cut-price deal in January.

Ederson hailed for his ability

Ederson started his career with Cruzeiro in Brazil and went on to have spells with Corinthians and Fortaleza before making the move to Italy with Salernitana. Speaking about the player last year, South American football expert Tim Vickery told Sky Sports News: “He’s a strong, well-built central midfielder. He’s strong on the ball, versatile, box-to-box and has a strong personality as well.

“The first thing I remember about him is his professional debut for Cruzeiro, who were really on the slide at the time. They were relegated in dreadful form but even in that bad context, he stood out. So, a lot of virtues.”

His teammate Marten de Roon has also hailed his quality, as he said earlier this season: “There are no words: speed and recovery ability that no one else has.”